With Easter weekend coming up, Stone County churches and institutions are hosting various Easter events across the county. 

For anyone looking for an event or Sunday service to attend, check out the list below for more information.

 

Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by

First Christian Kids 

- Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

- Located at the Port of Kimberling

Marina & Resort

- Free to all community members; ages 

12 and under are welcome to participate

- Prizes and candy for all ages 

 

Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by Living Word Church and Bus Kids 

- April 3 at 11 a.m. till 12 p.m.

- Located in Branson West behind Arvest Bank

- Free Egg Hunt for children one to twelve years of age

- Other activities include prize give-a-ways and a Bus Kids Service featuring music, drama, and more

- Everyone over the age of 12 is being asked to wear a face covering for this event

Four Easter Services hosted by Kimberling City United Methodist Church

- Sunday April 4 at 6:45 a.m. till 11:30 a.m.

- 6:45 a.m. outdoor sunrise service at Pops Barbecue, overlooking Table Rock Lake

- 8 a.m. Front Porch Gospel, bluegrass/country worship music

- 9:15 a.m. Traditional Worship

- 10:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship

 

Outdoor Easter Service 

- April 4 at 11 a.m.

- Located at Galena Assembly of God

- Bring your own lawn chairs

Easter Welcome Back Sunday 

- April 4 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

- Located at Talking Rocks Road Baptist Church

- Complimentary gift bag 

 

Easter Service and Prayer 

Garden Dedication

- April 4 at 7:30 and 10:15 a.m.

- Located at Calvary Baptist Church in Kimberling City

- Sunrise Easter Service and Prayer

Garden dedication at 7:30 a.m.

- Breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

- Indoor Easter Service and Baby

Dedications at 10:15 a.m.

