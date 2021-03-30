With Easter weekend coming up, Stone County churches and institutions are hosting various Easter events across the county.
For anyone looking for an event or Sunday service to attend, check out the list below for more information.
Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by
First Christian Kids
- Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.
- Located at the Port of Kimberling
Marina & Resort
- Free to all community members; ages
12 and under are welcome to participate
- Prizes and candy for all ages
Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by Living Word Church and Bus Kids
- April 3 at 11 a.m. till 12 p.m.
- Located in Branson West behind Arvest Bank
- Free Egg Hunt for children one to twelve years of age
- Other activities include prize give-a-ways and a Bus Kids Service featuring music, drama, and more
- Everyone over the age of 12 is being asked to wear a face covering for this event
Four Easter Services hosted by Kimberling City United Methodist Church
- Sunday April 4 at 6:45 a.m. till 11:30 a.m.
- 6:45 a.m. outdoor sunrise service at Pops Barbecue, overlooking Table Rock Lake
- 8 a.m. Front Porch Gospel, bluegrass/country worship music
- 9:15 a.m. Traditional Worship
- 10:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship
Outdoor Easter Service
- April 4 at 11 a.m.
- Located at Galena Assembly of God
- Bring your own lawn chairs
Easter Welcome Back Sunday
- April 4 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Located at Talking Rocks Road Baptist Church
- Complimentary gift bag
Easter Service and Prayer
Garden Dedication
- April 4 at 7:30 and 10:15 a.m.
- Located at Calvary Baptist Church in Kimberling City
- Sunrise Easter Service and Prayer
Garden dedication at 7:30 a.m.
- Breakfast at 8:30 a.m.
- Indoor Easter Service and Baby
Dedications at 10:15 a.m.
