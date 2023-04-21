The Southwest Conference League will host an art show on Saturday, April 29, at Kirbyville Middle School, 6225 East State Hwy 76.
The show is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Art teachers from Billings, Blue Eye, Crane, Galena, Kirbyville, Southwest, and Purdy have selected work to be displayed. Area expert art judges from College of the Ozarks, Shepherd of the Hills and Branson Schools will select award winners. Students showing work have been notified by their school’s art teacher.
For more information regarding the art show, contact Dawn Motley at dawn.motley@kirbyvillebraves.org.
