The First Church of Nazarene Branson has announced they will have a new pastor starting in January.
According to a press release from the First Church of Nazarene, the congregation is excited to announce the installation of Reverend Dan Leibbrand, their new pastor, at 10:30 am. on Sunday, Jan. 2. Dr. Larry White, the interim pastor/retired District Superintendent, will preside.
Leibbrand was born in Arizona and is a graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, CA. His wife, Lori, was born in the Kansas City area and is a graduate of Mid-America Nazarene University in Olathe, KS. They met while both attending Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, according to the release. They have five children.
After graduation from seminary in 2007, Leibbrand accepted a call to the Hanapepe Nazarene church in Kauai, first as youth pastor then as senior pastor, states the release.
For more information visit ‘First Church of the Nazarene Branson, MO’ on Facebook.
