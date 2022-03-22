Branson West has a new business geared to get folks ready for summer grilling.
IGNITE Owner and President Kirt Brown said he opened the business for two reasons, a want to help and boredom.
“I started IGNITE because of my passion for grilling and barbecue,” Brown said. “We saw an opportunity to help lake homeowners expand their grilling game. In other words, “Help them IGNITE their inner pitmaster. I also got bored in early retirement.”
IGNITE is located, next to El Lago in The Shoppes at Branson West, at 18942 Suite B Business 13. They opened for business on March 8.
According to the IGNITE website, IGNITE “Grills and More Store” concept was born from the passion Brown and his wife, Cynthia, had for grilling. The business pays homage to their parents Henry and Reva Lewallen, who inspired them to want to teach everyone how to create and share memories like the ones they shared around the deck.
IGNITE is unique not just for its size, but its plan to teach its patrons the art of grilling.
“We are the Ozarks largest BBQ Specialty and Provisions Store,” Brown said. “(With) 5,000 square feet of BBQ Nirvana. (There is) nothing like it here. We don’t just have grills. We teach you how to be great at grilling.”
The business is built on a simple philosophy, according to the website. The philosophy is: We will do whatever it takes to take care of our customers. We source our products locally and regionally. They are crafted and built in the U.S.A.
Brown said they have a focus to take care of not just their customers but the community.
“We are a local family owned and veteran owned business,” Brown said. “Our philosophy is simple ‘Do whatever it takes.’ We have a focus on supporting our community.”
The community of Stone County and Branson West have been a great fit for Brown and his business.
“The community has been amazing,” Brown said. “The response has been humbling. We are so blessed to live here.”
For more information visit ignitegrillsandmore.com or on Facebook “Ignite “the grills and more store”.
