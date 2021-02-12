As COVID-19 vaccination rollouts are underway new vaccine information continues to be released from of the office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Governor Parson identified site locations for week three of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, State Emergency Management Agency and local health care systems.
“We are thankful for the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri National Guard, SEMA and our local partners for their continued efforts,” said Parson in the release. “Supply continues to be a limiting factor, but these mass vaccination events have been a great help in getting more vaccines into the arms of Missourians.”
For week three, a vaccination event is being held on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Branson School District Activity Center in Branson from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies run out. A second vaccination event took place in Stone County at the 1st Baptist Church in Kimberling City on Friday, Feb. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 38,400 Missourians have now received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose at a mass vaccination site, while more than 721,250 vaccine doses have been administered throughout the state. The National Guard, DHSS and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses, according to the release.
In addition to these mass vaccination events being held across the state, DHSS announced their partnerships with selected hospitals in each region of the state to support high throughput vaccine distribution. The governor’s office also announced that the state is committing approximately 53% of weekly vaccine allocations to the selected hospitals and 23% to the regional mass vaccination events. The remaining 24% will go to local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers and other enrolled community providers, the release stated.
Currently, those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine include the Phase 1A group (healthcare workers) and Phase 1B: Tier 1 and 2 groups (first responders, and high-risk individuals).
Pharmacies join the fight
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced this week that federal partners have selected 102 retail pharmacies to join Missouri in the effort to efficiently make the COVID-19 vaccine available to any eligible Missourian.
The news comes following the recent White House announcement regarding the launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccine administration, according to a press release.
“We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Parson in the release. “This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The release states, 81 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations in Missouri will begin receiving vaccines from a federal allocation, and vaccinations will begin Friday, Feb. 12 at participating locations. Additionally, 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies across Missouri will also soon begin receiving and administering vaccinations.
Locally, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Walmart in Branson West at 18401 State Highway 13.
These vaccines will be in addition to the state’s weekly allocations of vaccine doses. The 102 Missouri retail pharmacies are scheduled to receive a total of more than 18,000 doses per week, according to the release.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal program is being implemented incrementally based on the available vaccine supply, with select retail pharmacy locations providing COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals. Once the vaccine availability increases, the program will expand to include all of the more than 40,000 pharmacies across the nation, the release stated.
“We are grateful to soon begin seeing these additional doses from our federal partners available to Missourians,” said Missouri DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams. “In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected by them in the designated areas because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients.”
Individuals eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club website once appointments are available.
Retired healthcare providers return
Retired healthcare providers have now been added to the list of those authorized to administer the two currently approved COVID-19 vaccines.
In an effort to increase the available workforce, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service recently issued a fifth amendment to the Declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act to add additional categories of qualified persons authorized to prescribe, dispense and administer COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press release.
Missouri DHSS Director Dr. Williams has since issued amended standing orders detailing who in Missouri is authorized to administer the vaccines, stated the release.
Missouri’s revised standing orders will:
–Allow any individual, with the exception of medical students and intern pharmacists, who would have had authority to vaccinate under the standing order within the last five years to be allowed to do so. Prior to vaccinating, such individuals must:
Confirm that the reason for their withdrawal from practice was not due to discipline, etc.;
Complete the CDC COVID-19 vaccine training modules;
Document their identification and prior license, etc. and;
Certify that they do not have a condition that should prevent their ability to safely administer the vaccine. Such individuals will be under the initial observation of a licensed Missouri healthcare provider to confirm the individuals competency.
–Allow healthcare providers who are licensed in another state to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri.
“We value our all-hands-on-deck approach as we continue implementing our vaccine plan and partnerships will become especially vital as vaccines become more widely available in the future,” said Williams in the release. “We have been listening to feedback from our colleagues from throughout the state, and we are so grateful to those recently retired healthcare workers who are willing to help their fellow Missourians as we anticipate the arrival of more vaccines as they become approved for use.”
Those authorized based on the standing order are encouraged to communicate with their local public health agency regarding the current need for vaccine administrators and register as a volunteer at showmeresponse.org. The Show-Me Response Program works to recruit and coordinate health care staring volunteers as necessary to assist with vaccinations or other operational duties, according to the release.
Visit mostopscovid.com.
