A Taney County first responder will be getting a new roof thanks to Taney County 100 Club Member Branson Roof Co., who has donated labor and materials.
According to a press release from the Taney County 100 Club, the public can nominate a deserving Taney County officer, deputy, trooper, firefighter or paramedic that could use a new roof on their home.
“We want to support those that are out serving our community on a daily basis, ‘’Branson Roof Co. Owner Daniel Koren said in the release. “We want them focused on keeping us safe and not worried whether their roof is aged or leaking. It is our way of saying ‘thank you for your service’”.
Taney County 100 Club Board Chair Cory Roebuck said this is an opportunity for the community to nominate men and women who give back to us on a daily basis.
“Our first responders are dedicated individuals. I suspect some of them may have a need for a new roof, but may not have shared the concern with others,” Roebuck said. “I pray a concerned community member comes forward so this generous gift can end up blessing the right individual.”
Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News it is important for our first responders to feel supported by the area they serve.
“It warms my heart to see such proactive community members,” Roebuck said. “Not only is the Branson Roof Co. a member of the Taney County 100 Club, they have gone above and beyond to ensure our first responders are supported before they even know of a need.
“The Taney County 100 Club is proud to partner with the Branson Roof Co. and honored to have such supportive club members. It is only through a supportive community that we can stand ready to assist our first responders when they and their families need help”.
Nominations are open to any Taney County first responder protected by the Taney County 100 Club. Entries must be made by March 31st and a winner will be selected on April 6th.
The Branson Roof Co. was founded by Daniel Koren in Branson, Missouri. Koren has built the company on a reputation of honesty, integrity and caring for the needs of his clients, states the release.
The Taney County 100 Club is a non-profit organization which exists to support the surviving spouse of an emergency responder killed or seriously injured in the line of duty within hours of death. It covers a total of 15 entities within Taney County, with approximately 500 full-time, part-time and volunteer emergency response workers. Members donate $100 annually and receive a window decal showing their support for public safety.
To nominate a first responder visit www.taneycounty100club.com.
