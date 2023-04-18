Branson Beacon and Leader
March 5-6, 1977
Construction is nearly completed on Bob-O-Link’s Country Hoe-Down on West 76 Highway. The new country music theatre is owned by Bob Mabe.
Bob-O-Link’s will open on Saturday, April 9 and will feature a performance by country music star, Ronnie Millsap.
Mabe originated the Baldknobbers country music group 18 years ago and remained with them until recently. During this time the group traveled over the country and also performed at the opening of Silver Dollar City, Shepherd of the Hills play and at the first Plumb Nelly celebration in Branson.
Bob-O-Link’s is designed like a barn structure, complete with a silo.
Members of Bob-O-Link’s Country Hoe-Down will include the Rex Burdette family, square dancers: Donna Hale, Donnie Koonce, Harold Friend, Rick Friend, Steve Crouch and Dale Bodein.
Beginning April 16, shows will be given Saturday nights only through April; Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, through May; and every night but Sunday the remainder of the tourist season.
