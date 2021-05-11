A renewal of the Taney County Wastewater Capital Improvements Half-Cent Sales Tax may appear on the ballot later this year for voter’s considerations.
On Monday, May 3 Taney County Regional Sewer District Administrator Brad Allbritton was joined by representatives from Branson, Hollister, and Rockaway Beach, and Taney County Environmental Services Project Coordinator John Soutee when he appeared before the Taney County Commission to request that the commission place the renewal of the half-cent sewer sales tax on the ballot for the August 3 election.
According to Allbritton, the request to put it on the ballot this year is to ensure that the sales tax does not lapse.
“We requested to be on the agenda at the county commission meeting to request they put the sewer sales tax on the ballot for renewal for this August.,” said Allbritton. “The tax is set to expire at sunset September 30, 2023. Just a little over two years from now. There is a two year cooling off period that says if the tax is run and expires it can not be run again for two years. In the event that the renewal doesn’t pass this year, we would have to wait until 2023 before placing it on the ballot again and that is right on the end of the current tax approval time frame. It is just time to get it on the ballot and put it out to the voters.”
The half-cent sales tax covers the cost of several programs and projects in the county, as well as helps local cities cover the costs of improvements and updates to their systems, according to Allbritton.
“The tax helped the Taney County Regional Sewer District and (it) was formed primarily to sewer the areas in the unincorporated parts of the county,” said Allbritton. “That is what they began to do in the 90s when the tax was (first) put in place. The municipalities have always been given a share of the money because they have needs.
“We still have a lot of projects to complete in the county. We have updated our master plan just over a year ago, for sewering the unincorporated areas in the county that don’t have sewer or maybe regionalizing some of the areas that maybe have a small package type treatment facility. Then we also have ongoing improvements on our current infrastructure. The municipalities always have a large need for upgrades and improvements on their sewer infrastructure.”
According to Allbritton, the original date the tax was put on the ballot and passed was in 1993.
“That allowed the sewer district to really get started in sewering areas in the unincorporated parts of the county, mainly outside of Hollister, Branson and Forsyth,” said Allbritton. “That allowed projects to be completed. The initial time frame for the tax was 10 years. It was set to expire in 2003 and the county put it back on the ballot in 2000 to renew it for 20 years. We are in that current 20 year time period.”
According to Allbritton, one of the advantages to the sales tax is that the cost is not just placed on the residents, because tourists pay it as well.
“The tourists pay a pretty good portion of that,” said Allbritton. “The tourists are a great economic stimulus for the area, but they also come with a burden to the infrastructure. I believe that the county leaders at the time looked at the future, and saw the need to protect our lakes and streams.“
The TCRSD uses funds from the tax to extend public sewer systems throughout the county through projects from their master plan and to help maintain infrastructure for the county and the municipalities, according to Allbritton.
“The focus of the TCRSD is to bring sewer to areas that are primarily on on-site septic systems. If there is a subdivision area where people are all on septic systems, it is typically not the best especially in our county, because of our soil conditions here,” said Allbritton. “It is very rocky, there is not a very thick layer of soil in most places. The septic systems that would have been permitted and allowed back 20 to 40 years ago typically would not be allowed now. Technology has advanced. The Department of Natural Resources and the state health department have increased their regulations to protect the environment.
“We go and identify those areas (that need sewering) through master planning. We execute projects in the county to eliminate those on-site septic systems, which many of them are failing. Not just the tank but the lateral fields will fail. The next thing you know, it is spilling over on their property and the properties next to them. We are out there trying to eliminate that. We also try to take offline small regional package treatment facilities, that might be like a subdivision that was built years ago that has a package treatment facility. Typically, homeowners associations are not set-up very well to run a sewer system. We come along and work out an agreement to take over their sewer system to either have us operate it or try to eliminate that through a sewer extension. All of the tax goes to that.”
According to Allbritton, the tax has allowed the TCRSD to complete many public sewer projects in the county and keep a good quality infrastructure, but is also beneficial to the municipalities in the county.
“The municipalities don’t do as many sewer extensions as we do, because we are out there trying to reach the parts of the county that need central sewer,” said Allbritton. “The municipalities might have a little bit of that, but primarily they are upgrading and improving their existing treatment facilities, their existing lift stations, and existing collection systems.”
According to the Taney County website, the Septic Tank Pumping Program is a service offered by the Taney County Commission, through the Department of Taney County Environmental Services which offers residents the opportunity to save 100% on the cost of having their septic tank pumped of contents. It created this program in an effort to further clean water within Taney County.
“John (Soutee) oversees a septic tank pump out program, which is something started several years ago to benefit those residents of the county who may live far out, that would probably never see central sewer brought to them,” said Allbritton. “This is a way for them to see a benefit from the tax while it also helps protect the environment.”
According to Soutee, the Septic Tank Pumping Program, which started in 2014, has been a big success to help maintain on-site septic systems without cost to the residents. Residents are allowed to apply for septic pumping every four years through the program.
“We still have thousands of people on septic tanks in the county,” said Soutee. “This is a way that those people can benefit from the tax. We can offer them help to maintain the septic tank, and help educate them. I have so many people who move into the area that have been on public sewer systems, that might move here from a large city, that don’t know anything about a septic tank. This gives us the opportunity to answer questions, share information, and help them maintain their septic systems. By virtue of where you are located, you may never have public sewer. This is a way that you can still get some benefit from the sales tax.”
Soutee said that the tax also helps people building homes, and those who reach out to the Taney County Environmental Services about failing septic systems.
“Our septic tank program is also paid through the sales tax. If a person in the county is building a home on a parcel of land, three acres or less, can benefit from the septic tank program. We review, issue permits, and do inspections on all new on-site wastewater systems being put in the county. We also answer complaints on failing septic systems. People will call me, and I will go out and start the process of trying to get that fixed,” said Soutee.
According to Allbritton, the tax renewal request will be brought in front of the Taney County Commission again in a few weeks to request their final approval to add it to the August ballot.
“We were looking at the ballot language and we are working with the county’s attorney to perfect that language,” said Allbritton. “We are getting that ready to be approved by the commission, and then it will be sent to the county clerk. Then the county clerk will certify it to the State of Missouri to have that (placed on) the ballot for this August. We hope to have all of that wrapped up here in the next couple weeks, so we will be set for the August ballot.”
Allbritton said he wants residents to know how much the tax has benefited the county, not just environmentally, but financially.
“It is important to understand that TCRSD sewer customers and the residents in the municipalities do see a benefit to their sewer rates. There is not only an environmental benefit, but a financial benefit by using that tax to make improvements and upgrades that otherwise would have to be paid for by user rates, taking out a bond or long term loans. It is a pretty unique thing. When I talk to other sewer entities throughout the state, they are always so surprised and amazed that we have a tax down here devoted strictly to that. It does so much good in Taney County to keep our waters clean. We look forward to getting this back on the ballot and before the voters,” said Allbritton.
For more information on TCSD visit tcrsd.org/.
For more information on the septic tank pump out program contact Taney County Environmental Services at 417-546-7238 or you can find an application online at www.taneycounty.org/.
