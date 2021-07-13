A new sandwich and baked goods restaurant is bringing a new variety to the Victorian Village Shops in Branson.
Press It Sandwich Shop & Eatery opened in late May, serving panini and pressed sandwiches, salads and a variety of baked goods.
The restaurant is located in the Victorian Village Shops, at 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway No. 114, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ellen Ford, owner of Press It Sandwich Shop & Eatery, said she has always loved serving people and after COVID-19 hit, decided to follow her passion.
“I was working two jobs and they both were affected by COVID, so I decided to go ahead and do something about it instead of depending on someone else for my livelihood,” Ford said. “I decided to step out on faith and go ahead and do something that I wanted to do for a while now and that was start my own business.
“I love feeding people. I always entertain, you know my house was the one to go to. It’s a joy to me to feed people, and I figured I would just share it with people.”
Press It Sandwich Shop & Eatery takes catering orders for desserts and baked items such as cakes and cupcakes. Ford said she also keeps different baked goods on site each day.
Ford has worked in the food and restaurant industry for many years, such as a cook at Cox Medical Center Branson, Waffle House and Jack in the Box. She said her passion for owning her own restaurant grew from those experiences.
“My favorite part is I’m a people person, so just getting to know people when they’re coming in,” Ford said. “(Business has) been pretty good, people are getting to know us and that we’re here.”
For more information follow the restaurant’s Facebook page ‘Press It Sandwich Shop & Eatery.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.