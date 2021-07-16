Millions in federal dollars will be used to help improve the flood control around the Compton Wastewater Treatment Plant (CWTP) in Branson.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) offered the city $3 million toward the construction of a flood protection system for the CWTP. The money would cover just over 20% of the project’s estimated $14.4 million cost, leaving the overall project about $3.6 million short of being fully funded.
The grant had to be approved by the Board within 30 days of when the approval letter was received by Mayor Larry Milton on June 24, 2021.
The funds were accepted by the Aldermen in a unanimous vote.
Alderman Cody Fenton asked City Finance Director Jamie Rouch about the remaining money needed for the project, noting that the over $10.7 million in total approved by the Board was “in the pipeline” and known to Board members.
“We do have some prospects,” Rouch said. “There’s not been any formal decisions. There is an additional pot of funds out there from CDBG (Community Development Block Grants) that are from back in 2014. They are trying to figure out ways to spend that money so they don’t have to turn it back in (to the federal government.) So we’re going to go after that money after the formal release has been made.”
“It wouldn’t be the entire amount of it,” Rouch continued, “but it would be a portion of it and what we’re trying to do is chip away at that last little piece.”
Milton asked city staff if parts of the project that take significant amounts of time, such as engineering studies, could begin before the project is fully funded.
Rouch said from a financial perspective, she would rather see all funding identified before moving forward.
“From the financial perspective, it would be nice to know where the entire amount is coming from,” Rouch said. She noted that while she agreed with those who want to move forward, she had to provide the financial perspective.
City Administrator Stan Dobbins said that the city is under time restrictions, so some parts of the project will move forward.
“We will begin the wall project with the design, the engineering,” Dobbins said. “We will begin moving forward because there is a time frame that we have to use this money by. Secondly … we have had some very good discussions with the governor about some additional funding, simply because of the size of our community compared to what we received. He understands we are a much larger city than 10,500 people.”
Dobbins said if necessary the city would use tourism tax funding to finish paying off the city’s portion of the wall.
Milton asked about the time to do the engineering and other studies.
“The products that are needed to begin the construction part along with the seismological studies [will take time],” Dobbins said. “We’re going to get moving. We need this for our community, it’s important to our community, and we’re not going to stop.”
Rouch added that the grants had a timeline showing completion of the project in November 2023. She said the project’s three-year timer opened when the first grant was accepted for the project.
Dobbins said the project would move forward following the Board’s approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.