A man from Shell Knob drowned in Table Rock Lake on Monday, June 26, in Barry County.
The Water Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Harry Chamberlain, 62, had taken his 2022 Sun Dolphin 12 Foot Utility Boat to the King’s River Arm of Table Rock Lake at the Missouri 86 Bridge at 6 a.m. to go fishing and presumably had fallen over the side of his boat.
After searching the area, MSHP Troopers located Chamberlain at 10:55 a.m. and he was pronounced deceased by Barry County Coroner Gary Swearing at 11:45 a.m. at the recovery scene. Chamberlain’s body was transported to Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.
Troop D reported this as their fourth drowning for 2023. Chamberlain was not wearing a safety device, according to the online drowning incident report.
