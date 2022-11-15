On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Branson Tri-Lakes News is once again teaming up with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to help save lives.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the CBCO will be set up for a blood drive inside the community room of the Branson Tri-Lakes News. In honor of the ongoing sports season, CBCO is offering successful blood donors a fun gift to say thank you for their donation.
“Football season is in full swing and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is calling on all Chiefs fans to get in the game for life! Give blood at one of the CBCO’s blood drives or donor centers this November and receive a Kansas City Chiefs T-Shirt, while supplies last,” a press release from CBCO stated. “Plus, donors can enter for a chance to win two tickets and a parking pass to Kansas City’s Jan. 1, 2023, game against Denver—a nearly $700 value!”
In addition, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will showcase their appreciation by presenting successful donors with gift certificates to area businesses and eateries.
“We have had a fantastic year collecting blood donations at our office for CBCO. We’re grateful to the community for continuing to support these blood drives every other month,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “As this will be our last blood drive until next year, we hope to see all of our regulars as well as some new faces on Wednesday.”
Those planning to make a blood donation are encouraged to drink plenty of water and/or juice the night and morning and to eat a well balanced meal around two to three hours before donating. Additionally, donors will need to bring a photo identification, which is now required for all donors.
Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are strongly encouraged to minimize potential wait times. To book an appointment or for additional information call 417-227-5006 or visit CBCO.org.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, just passed the Ozark Mountain Family YMCA. Visit bransontrilakesnews.com.
