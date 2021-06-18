Sports and outdoors are a prominent aspect of the Ozarks.
Terra Alphonso, director of sports marketing and development for the Branson Chamber & CVB, gave an update regarding sports marketing at the June 8 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
“The sports marketing department is sports marketing and development. We focus on four core areas … we have sales, event services, facility development, advertising and marketing,” Alphonso said. “In September 2020 (the association for the sports travel market) released a study that said this market produced $45.1 billion in 2019 in tourism dollars.”
According to the presentation, first quarter highlights for 2021 economic impact from sports showed the following:
- 9,630 room nights - actual business
- 4,033 room nights booked - future business
- $5,707,575 estimated economic impact - actual business
- $2,720,914 estimated economic impact - future business
- 2,642 jobs supported - actual business
- 1,259 jobs supported - future business
Alphonso continued the presentation by discussing past and future sporting events that occur in the Branson community.
Powerboat Nationals - Grand Prix 2021 held Round 1 of its events on May 15-16 on Lake Taneycomo by the Branson Landing. However, it still has more to bring to the community.
“Powerboats have been here once already this year. This organization has historically ... not (gone) to the same destination (multiple times) in the same year,” Alphonso said. “They’re going to be in Branson four times this year. So if you missed the May 15-16 days, we encourage you to come out and see the June 19-20 and July 24-25 and September 11-12 events.”
Alphonso also highlighted how American Cornhole has committed to hosting its event in Branson for at least two more years, including the world championship in July 2022.
“The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) was one of the first groups to come back to Branson and host an event in 2020 safely in our community when we reopened,” Alphonso said. “I talked to Frank while I was on furlough, ‘Hey, we got the okay. The community’s open, ready to host your event if you’re ready to come.’ Within two weeks, he had people here in the community at the convention center ,(and) they spent over $10,000 a day on food and beverage.”
Alphonso said the cornhole world championship is a week-long event that will bring between 600-700 families to the Branson community to play cornhole and explore Branson.
Also returning to Branson in 2021 is the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth League from August 5-14.
“Babe Ruth League is returning with our Cal Ripken World Series this year,” Alphonso said. “They have commitments from the 20 teams within the United States that will come and several of the international teams. A few of those (international teams) will be limited by restrictions in their own countries, but they’re committed to come as long as they can get here.”
According to Aphonso, in 2019 Ballparks of America had less than 200 teams; however, in 2021 they already have over 700 teams registered for events between spring and fall.
Visit explorebransonsports.com for upcoming events.
To watch the full sports marketing presentation from the June 8 aldermen meeting, visit the city of Branson’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’ or click on the ‘Live Stream’ button at bransonmo.gov.
