Reeds Spring middle school and high school students have a good showing at a regional art show.
The Reeds Spring seventh and eighth graders brought home 15 awards from the Big 8 Middle School Art Show, which was hosted in Mt. Vernon. Reeds Spring High School students earned several awards for their creations at the Big 8 Art Show, as well.
The middle school students earned five first place ribbons, five second place ribbons, and four third place ribbons. Chloe Kugler also received the Best of Show 2-D Overall Plaque.
The middle school students who brought home ribbons were Kugler, Colin Hejlek, Elizabeth Chastain, Kaelee Howe, Lillian Gaut, Samantha Marrow, Mac Kugler, Javi Guzman, Ashten Roe-Jensen and Billy Farris.
In the high school showing, Rosalina Ellersick received first place and Best in Show for 3D Functional Art. Kate Kinzbach placed second in the same category. Jackson Sifford placed first in Landscape and Natalie Taylor was first in Animation. Other award winners included ReAdalyn Ball (second in 3D Sculpture and 3rd in Portfolio), and Anna Caravella (third in Graphic Design).
