The CARES Act funding received by Taney County in 2020 has nearly been completely expended.
On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Donald Trump. The state of Missouri received approximately $2.4 billion in federal funding under the CARES Act.
On April 28, 2020 Taney County received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri State Treasurer regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds from the State of Missouri to Taney County. Taney County received $6,561,471 on May 6, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
On Monday, Feb. 8, Taney County Grants Compliance and Oversight Officer Melissa Duckworth provided the Taney County Commission with a CARES Act update. Duckworth informed commissioners that on Friday, Jan. 29, they received new information from the office of Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
“We got an email from the state treasurer’s office that did approve an extension for the coronavirus relief fund through June 30,” said Duckworth. “That just extends the time we had to spend the money from this past spring of 2020.”
While the state treasurer has provided the county with additional time to spend their allocated CARES Act funds, Duckworth explained that the county is about to use up the last of what they received.
“We have, at this time, no additional funding. I don’t know what’s going to happen on down the road. We’re just working off that original amount of just over $6.5 million,” said Duckworth. “Most of that is expended or at least allocated, and was by Nov. 30 with the phase three applications that the review committee has.”
Duckworth added that the final phase three applications have nearly all been reviewed and will soon be completed.
“The review committee received 39 applications, and they’ve gone through 36 of those. They have two remaining that should be done by (Feb. 8) or (Feb. 9). So I anticipate here, maybe even next week, having some applications to approve,” Duckworth said. “Then they did refer one of the applications to legal for an opinion on their request.”
During her update, Duckworth also let it be known that the applications being reviewed include just over $1 million more in financial requests than they have left in the funding.
After hearing this, Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt asked Duckworth if the review committee will have any suggestions regarding the unavailable funds that have been requested.
“The ones they’ve gone through, they’ve altered some of the figures I think mostly based on what’s eligible and some mathematical errors they may have found in the applications,” Duckworth said. “I do not know if they will make any final suggestions on how to prorate or how to fund different allocations.”
Wyatt said after the state treasurer announced plans to extend the deadline to June 30, she began hearing from county residents.
“I started getting calls thinking it meant there was more money,” said Wyatt. “So just to be clear, you’re saying that we did not get anymore money and what we’ve gotten has already been disposed or applied for.”
Duckworth then confirmed that Wyatt’s statement was correct.
“At this point, I don’t know if there is any indication that we’ll get more funding. I don’t know at the federal level what’s going through congress and what will actually make it through and if there will be anymore direct funding that comes to the county,” said Duckworth. “So what we had to spend is it. Just over $6.5 million and most of that has either been dispersed into the community already or it’s going through the process right now to be allocated.”
Public entities, local governments, political subdivisions, nonprofit entities and small businesses in Taney County were eligible to apply for CARES Act funding. The third and final phase of the funding is for direct costs necessary to operate and respond to the pandemic, including cleaning, disinfecting, signage, personal protective equipment between March, 1, 2020 and Dec. 30 2020. Economic loss is not included as an eligible expense during this phase, according to a press release.
For additional information visit taneycounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.