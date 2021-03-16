Two vehicles collided as one crossed the center lane on East Highway 76 Friday, leaving one motorist trapped for more than 30 minutes.
A 2009 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed 16 year old juvenile, of Branson, crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Ford Edge driven by Heather Haubbert, 24 of Merriam Woods, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report. There were two passengers, both unnamed juveniles, of Branson in the Ford Focus. At approximately 11:18 a.m. March 12, units were dispatched for a two vehicle head on style motor vehicle accident on East Highway 76 and Saints Street, according to a Western Taney County Fire Protection District press release. While en route units were advised there was confirmed entrapment, the call was upgraded to a major motor vehicle crash which added an additional engine, heavy rescue and chief to the assignment.
On arrival, command reported four total patients one of which was heavily entrapped, stated the release. Crews tended to the needs of the patients and worked for nearly 30 minutes to free the driver of one vehicle. All the patients were transported to local hospitals, two with serious injuries.
The 16 year old driver was transported to CoxSouth Hospital with serious injuries. Haubbert was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson with moderate injuries. Both passengers were taken to Cox Medical Center Branson for moderate and minor injuries.
The accident caused both lanes of East 76 highway to be shut down for almost an hour creating a large traffic back up, stated the release. In all four apparatus and 11 firefighters along with several units from Taney County Ambulance, Taney County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the accident, stated the release.
