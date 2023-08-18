Attendees of the Thursday, Aug. 10, Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at The Keeter Center had an opportunity to learn about the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County, its history and its involvement in the community.
The JATC, a 501c3 organization, consists of women who volunteer their time to help improve the lives of children in Taney County. The organization’s “Five Points of the Crown” include charity, youth, health, community service and leadership. Representing the JATC at the luncheon were JATC President Colleen Neill and Corresponding Secretary and JATC Board Member Mandy Farrow.
Neill spoke of the dedication of JATC members and their hours of involvement in trying to improve the quality of life for children in the area.
“Several of our members put in 300 to 500 to 700 hours of volunteer work every single year,” Neill said. “We hold monthly chapter meetings. We hold educational programs, social events and various other special events. We work on a lot of projects that are designed specifically to help these children.”
According to the JATC website, “approximately 50 members annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours and thousands of dollars as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children and families in Taney County.”
During her speaking time, Farrow listed some of the service projects the JATC is involved in, including “Tender Critters,” a project in which the organization provides new stuffed animals for children who visit the emergency room, health department, etc.
“I can personally tell you from experience, my child is 10 years old,” Farrow said. “He went there when he was 6, and we still have the same stuffed animal and it goes everywhere.”
Other JATC projects include delivering supplies to schools in Taney County, SteamPunk Academy, which offers activities to assist and support learning in STEAM areas, and Celebrate Reading, which provides donated books, reading to and mentoring children with an educational and/or enrichment activity. A larger list of service projects the JATC is involved in is available on their website.
JATC fund raises through finance projects like Trivia Challenge, which offers dinner, live entertainment, a raffle and silent auction, and a Grocery Grab event in which a raffle winner gets three minutes to shop at Harter House and JATC pays for the groceries.
Those interested in becoming a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County or who would like to support or sponsor a project can email jatcmo@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page, Junior Auxiliary of Taney County, or visit www.jatcmo.org.
