Ozarks Technical Community College Table Rock Campus, located at 10698 Historic Highway 165 in Hollister, is inviting the public to celebrate its 10th birthday in September, with a Fall Picnic.
The picnic will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Table Rock campus. OTC Table Rock Campus President Robert Griffith said he hopes to see a lot of faces at the event to celebrate the campus’ birthday.
“I would like to extend a free hot dog and Kona Ice to the community,” Griffith said. “We’ll have some games and grill out and all that kind of stuff. I think it will be fun.”
In previous years, the picnic has been a students only event, but to celebrate the campus’ birthday, Griffith said the college would like to extend the invitation to the community.
“Last year I called Rick (Ziegenfuss, Hollister City Administrator) and said, ‘Hey, you guys have been so supportive over the years. We would love to say thanks by having all the city employees come to our picnic,’”, Griffith said. “They came and had a good time, and I thought, ‘That was great; we should do that kind of a thing for our 10 year anniversary.’ We’ll have some OTC swag and kinds of things, and we’d like everybody to come if they want to.”
The picnic will take place outside on the campus, weather pending.
For more information, call (417) 336-6239 or visit www.calendar.otc.edu/event/otc-fall-picnic-table-rock-campus.
