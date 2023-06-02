Residents and visitors of Forsyth will have noticed demolition has been completed on the second building of the Forsyth Shadow Rock Lodge property.
After decades of disrepair the current owner, Dru Christen, has finally brought down the building, which was located at 176 Forsyth-Taneyville Road in Forsyth. The only remnants remaining are a pile of rubble and an L-shaped wall, which supports the empty pool.
During the Monday, May 15 Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, an update was given to the city by Fire Chief Nathan Bower, City Building Inspector Will Mattegat and Shadow Rock Lodge Representative Lane Messerer.
“So the biggest question or concern at this point is the remaining kind of L-shaped concrete, that is there, that big retaining wall where the pool is sitting. If they remove that they’re going to have to do some extensive groundwork to hold back that hillside and stuff,” Bower said. “It may be obviously more costly, as well as probably not even as good as what’s currently there now. So that’s what they’re requesting is to leave that current concrete, that L shaped structure, around the pool. There’s questions if they sell the property and maybe the future buyers would want to refurbish it or something else. But they would address the outside now whether it’s painting or rock.”
Messerer explained to the aldermen, the initial plan was to take all of it down, but the wall is currently holding the hillside in place and the fear is if it were to be torn down, the homes up the hill could be in danger.
“The structure that is there now is poured and formed concrete. It was built completely separate and differently reinforced than the structure of the hotel. The hotel was cinder block and brick and it was built after the pool,” Messerer said. “The wall was more or less supporting the building. The walls are just about a foot thick all the way around and, like I said, they’re reinforced. As far as we can tell, there’s 5/8th rebar all around that thing. What we would like to do, if it’s possible, is dress that up a little bit with stucco and rock. I’d like to bring the rock all the way from the original terrace walls all the way across the front of it down at the bottom and stucco to the top of it. You know, give it the cosmetic finish that we’d all like to see…Our original plan was to take down two thirds of the original pool floor and the west facing wall and the south facing wall. We were going to leave the north face and the east face as a retainer. When we got it torn down and saw how quickly it could depart from the original building;then we got thinking, you know, it might be better to leave the structure there, as it is. It would be much better at retaining the hillside there than it would be if we were to take it away, I believe. So what we want to do right now, is we want to make it look good.”
Mattegat said he believed the remaining walls are keeping the hillside in tack.
“One of the major safety considerations right now, is that the wall is holding the hill. If we remove those walls, we’re at the mercy of mother nature while a new retaining wall is being built,” Mattegat said. “The danger is the whole thing doesn’t come down before the new retaining wall is built up. I think there are quite a few options to make it look aesthetically pleasing and perhaps even useful in the future. But for now, from a safety perspective, it is my opinion it’s best to be left there. Like I said, mainly because it’s a hit or miss whether or not, (if) we can get a new retaining wall in before that hill and houses above it come down.”
Several of the aldermen addressed concerns about the pool, which is still a part of the wall structure which remains. Ward I Alderman Mike Moore asked about the soundness of the pool and if it were retaining water. Ward I Alderman Scott Novak asked if the pool was left as an open pit this whole time.
Bower said the short answer was yes it is open, but it is not retaining water.
“If they left it up there they would have to fence it,” Bower said. “The pool is draining now and there is no water in it, even when it rains.”
Messenger said the concern with taking the pool out is still retaining the hillside.
“Will had mentioned before, even if we did tear it down and take the bottom of the pool out, we leave the lower part of course, but that would compromise the top of the two walls,” Messenger said. “We can leave in the pool there to try to make the retainer stronger. He (Mattegat) was afraid that even in (the) wet season or something like that, they might try to start giving or sliding there and that’s why we think that leaving the pool in its entirety would be the best way.”
The Board of Aldermen unanimously agreed with the evaluation from Bower, Mattegat and Messerer to leave the walls and pool with the understanding their property would be cleaned up and be worked on aesthetically. There was also talk about the future securing of the pool area to alleviate any danger.
“As far as the grounds, we want to clean up everything around and above the retaining wall. We’d like to clean all that up right there. I plan on taking the fences down in the front and moving them up on the hill to secure the top,” Messerer said. “We’ll give it a nice slim, gentle slope all the way from the street up to the wall. So we will have drainage there. And we’d like to come down here and do a little dirt work from the topsoil in it and make grass where we can just go in and mow it. Basically what we’re trying to do now with the pool itself is to come up with options. I believe it’s structurally sound and our contractor agrees. What we’re going to do with it inside of the pool is yet to be determined. We’re kind of running over options to either fill it or to build something in it. But we will have it secured with a fence and keep it safe.”
Messerer said he would continue to keep the city up to date with any future plans.
