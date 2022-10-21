The Hollister Marching Band competed in the Bands of America Super Regional in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The super regional competition drew 63 bands from 10 states throughout the midwest. Hollister placed 3rd in Class A, behind Russell County, KY, and Sullivan, MO.
The band competes Saturday, October 22 in the Ozark Mountain Marching Festival at Reeds Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.