HHS band seniors--Aden Woods, Jazmin Rodrigues-Galvan, Jacob Rylott, Hailey Greene, and Stephen Hall.jpg

HHS band seniors--Aden Woods, Jazmin Rodrigues-Galvan, Jacob Rylott, Hailey Greene, and Stephen Hall

 Courtesy of Hollister School District

The Hollister Marching Band competed in the Bands of America Super Regional in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

The super regional competition drew 63 bands from 10 states throughout the midwest.  Hollister placed 3rd in Class A, behind Russell County, KY, and Sullivan, MO. 

The band competes Saturday, October 22 in the Ozark Mountain Marching Festival at Reeds Spring.

