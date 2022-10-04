The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes hosted their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The bikers gathered at Wal-Mart in Branson West to begin their trek, with Santa leading the way, to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where they dropped off toys. The toys will be given out to needing families in Stone County for the holidays.
