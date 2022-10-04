Santa motorcycle.jpg

Santa took to a motorcycle to join the Freedom of Road Riders for their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run.
bikers good cause.jpg

Area bikers came together for a good cause, a toy drive for Stone County children, on Sunday, Oct. 2.
bikes lined up.jpg

Many bikers came out for a good cause, to get toys for Stone County children for this upcoming holiday season.

The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes hosted their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 2.

toy haul.jpg

The bikers of the Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 collected a haul of toys, which will be given out to children in need in Stone County.
drinks at the bar.jpg

After doing the toy run, the members of the Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 gathered for drinks and a meal at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505.
meal.jpg

After the ride, a meal was served to those who took part in the toy drive.
parking lot Elks.jpg

The parking lot of the Elks Lodge 2505 filled with motorcycles as it was the end of the 18th Annual Stone County Toy Drive.
Santa empty bag.jpg

Santa emptied his bag as others also brought in toys for the kids of Stone County.

The bikers gathered at Wal-Mart in Branson West to begin their trek, with Santa leading the way, to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where they dropped off toys. The toys will be given out to needing families in Stone County for the holidays. 

