Pet licensing, among other pet related matters has once again been presented to the Branson Board of Aldermen.
The ordinance that has been presented will repeal the current Chapter 14, pertaining to animals in Branson’s Municipal Code and replace the chapter, in its entirety, with the proposed new Chapter 14.
Alderman Larry Milton did try to postpone the issue, at the March 9 virtual meeting, to gain more time for public input on the ordinance. Aldermen Bill Skains, Jeff Seay and Milton all voted ‘yes’ to postpone the issue. However, the vote to postpone the issue then failed with a tie breaking ‘no’ vote by Mayor Edd Akers.
This ordinance was then passed on its first reading with a vote of four to two. The aldermen that voted against this ordinance was Aldermen Milton and Seay.
The following information provided is from the proposed ordinance. To see what laws regarding animals are currently in place for the city of Branson visit bransonmo.gov; scroll to the bottom and click on ‘Municipal Code’.
The newly proposed Chapter 14: pertaining to animals includes detailed information on several topics. Some of the things described is as follows:
- Definitions; including a detailed entry for nuisance, public nuisance, restraint and wildlife sanctuary.
- Animals that are allowed within residential zoning districts
- Limitations on number of dogs, cats and ferrets
- Limitations on pigs and chickens (hens), no bees are allowed
- Licenses, vaccinations, fees, permits and reports
- Animal abuse
- Dangerous and/or vicious dogs (not based off breed)
- Exotic animals
- Commercial requirements
- Depositing of the carcass of a dead animal
Limitation on the number of dogs, cats and ferrets:
- It will be illegal in a lodging establishment for there to be more than three pets over the age of 120 days.
- It will be illegal in a residence for there to be more than six pets over the age of 120 days.
- When animals exceed these limits, the animals may be removed by animal control and be handled according to section 14-101.
- No person will be allowed to feed or harbor stray/feral cats except in connection with an approved animal adoption facility.
- Any cat that is allowed outdoors while unsupervised must be spayed or neutered.
- No person in residential districts will be allowed to breed more than one litter of dog or cat per household in any 12-month period.
- It will be illegal for dogs to run at large without supervision.
- It will be illegal for anyone to sell, trade, barter, lease, rent, give away or display a live animal on a roadside, public right-of-way, commercial parking lot, etc.
Licenses, vaccinations, fees, permits and reports:
- It will be illegal to knowingly have a pet over six months old without a rabies vaccination
- A yearly license fee will be required (service dogs will be exempt)
- If an animal is impounded, the owner may (within seven days) redeem the animal and pay for the fees and expenses incurred, including veterinary care and microchipping. Owner must provide proof of the current animal license and rabies certificate at the time of pick-up.
- There will be a $20 one-year annual license fee for an unaltered pet and a $10 one-year annual license fee for an altered pet.
- Seniors over the age of 65 will not be required to pay a fee for an altered pet.
A complete fee list can be found under the proposed amendment at bransonmo.gov. Please see the end of the article for more information.
Per the proposed code, a person cannot transport an animal in a vehicle on public roadways unless the animal is safely enclosed within the vehicle.
It will also be illegal for any person to willfully abandon any animal within the city.
Depositing dead animals:
- No person shall leave the carcass of a dead animal in any street, alley, lot or allow the carcass to remain on anyone’s property.
- An animal carcass must be disposed of within 24 hours of death and shall be buried no less than four feet below the ground surface.
- Carcasses may be disposed of by the county, a private veterinarian or a disposal plant licensed under Chapter 269.
It will be illegal to eliminate, in any manner, squirrels, starlings, pigeons or any other known pests (non-domestic animals) not protected by the Missouri Department of Conversation within city limits.
To see the proposed ordinance in its entirety visit bransonmo.gov; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click ‘Agendas and Minutes’; find the March 9 meeting title; click on ‘HTML Agenda Packet’ and find No.16 on the agenda.
The live stream of the March 9 meeting can be found on the city’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’ or by clicking the ‘Live Stream’ button on the city’s website. The conversation regarding this ordinance begins at approximately 2:46:10.
The final reading of this item is tentatively set for the March 23 virtual Board of Aldermen meeting.
To participate in the public comment section of the next virtual Board of Aldermen meeting all speakers must sign up ahead of time by filling out a Speaker Sign-up Form. This can be found at bransonmo.gov/BOASpeakerSignUp. This form will become available when the agenda is posted prior to the meeting and must be filled out by 12 p.m. (noon) the day of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.