The city of Forsyth has a new city attorney.
Just under a month after the city of Forsyth Board of Aldermen Dennis Winzenried, Duston Krob, Mark Moore and Scott Novak unanimous voted to terminate the city’s former attorney William McCullah in a closed session, they have voted to hire a new attorney to represent the city of Forsyth and act as its prosecuting attorney.
On the Monday, May 15 agenda, the hiring of a new attorney was slated as agenda item eight and nine. Discussions during agenda item three, an update on dangerous buildings within city limits, had the aldermen asking Mayor Missi Hesketh to table the discussion and jump to agenda eight and nine, as to have council during discussions with building owners.
“So we have to table this (item 3) for five minutes,” Novak said. “We have to hire our attorney and get him on board with the discussions.”
All the aldermen agreed and voted to jump to items eight and nine. Item eight, Bill No. 561, was an amendment to city ordinances in regards to employment and compensation of a city attorney and city prosecutor. With a first and second reading by title only of Bill No. 561, the board voted for and enacted the bill so they could hire the new attorney.
Aldermen Winzenried then moved to hire Henry (Hank) Griffin as the city’s new legal representation. The motion was quickly seconded and the Forsyth Aldermen voted 4 to 0 to hire Griffin. Griffin accepted the job and began his duties just moments after to help the city go over some issues they are facing with dangerous buildings within city limits.
“We are very fortunate that (Hank) is willing to come and join us with this good work we are doing here,” Winzenried said.
Griffin, in his new position with the city, advised the board on legal matters for the remainder of the meeting. Griffin is an attorney and Managing Member of the Griffin, Flink & Watson, LLC in Branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.