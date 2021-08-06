COVID-19 death tolls continue to rise in Taney County and the health department is reminding its residents how they can help lessen the spread.
According to a press release from the Taney County Health Department, as of July 30, the total number of deaths that can be attributed to COVID-19 in Taney County is 114.
The release stated there have been six previously unreported deaths since May, one individual passed away in June and five individuals passed away in July.
The six deaths included two individuals in their 40’s, one individual in their 60’s, one individual in their 70’s, and two individuals in their 80’s.
“TCHD announced COVID-19 deaths after the county of residence and the cause of death can be confirmed with both the Taney County Coroner’s Office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,” Lisa Marshall, Taney County Health Department director, said in the release. “As a result, Taney County death count updates may lag behind numbers announced by the state of Missouri.”
The health department wants to remind the community of the three tools available to lessen the likelihood of getting COVID-19: vaccination, physical distancing, and wearing a face covering.
“The public is being asked to consider using more than one of these tools as a part of a multi-layered approach due to the prevalence and severity of the Delta variant,” Marshall said in the release. “The TCHD family continues to send its condolences to all those that have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”
For more information, visit taneycohealth.org, call 417-334-4544, or follow their on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages ‘Taney County Health Department.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.