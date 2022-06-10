Five local students were recipients of scholarships from the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club.
Scholarships in the amount of $3,000 were presented to:
- Kamryn Bradshaw of School of the Ozarks
- Israel Reynolds of School of the Ozarks
- Ryan Thomas of Branson
- Joshua Thomas of Branson
- Tyler Harmon of Ozark
- Kollin Kolb of Forsyth
According to a press release from the Branson Rotary Club, the club has a long history of helping area youth continue their college education. Each of these students were chosen because they have a history of volunteering in their respective communities
Recipient Ryan Thomas received a $2,500 scholarship from the family of Clay Cantwell, a longtime Rotarian and Branson native. Cantwell’s children Brad Cantwell of Springfield, and Lisa Cantwell DeGraaff of Columbia offered this scholarship in memory of their father’s dedication and service to the Branson community.
The Branson-Hollister Rotary club has been serving the Branson Tri-Lakes area for 75 years.
For more information visit www.branson-hollisterrotary.org.
