Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:
To whom it may concern,
I have enjoyed my time with the Forsyth Police Department, the friends I have made and the things I have learned. Being a Chief of Department has been one of my goals in life. The decision I have made has not come lightly. With a heavy heart, I have decided to move on in my career and have been offered a position at the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. My last day with the department will be Oct. 14.
Thank you,
David Forrest
Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty read the letter to the public at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting before thanking Forrest for his service to the city.
Forrest became Chief of Police on March 16, 2020.
Forrest said the move was a positive one for him with a more regular schedule of Monday through Friday.
“I will be working for the Taney County Sheriff’s Office,” Forrest said. “It will be a lot less stress and better hours.”
Forrest turned in his badge to the mayor during the meeting. The members of the board and the public in attendance applauded Forrest and thanked him for his service.
During the public comment section of the meeting, members of the public asked the board and the mayor what will be done to replace Forrest and how the city will handle the loss of the police chief until a replacement can be found.
“We put an ad out on Friday and it went through multiple agencies. We will have it open for 30 days,” Dougherty said. “On Nov. 10, is our shut off date and then we will look at the candidates that have applied. We will choose maybe three of them to interview.”
Dougherty said the interview process will be a team effort with some members of the police staff sitting in. After the initial interview, there will be a second interview with the first choice in which the police department will take part and ask questions.
“We are trying to cover everything there that way everybody that works for the city and stuff gets a little bit of say,” Dougherty said. “Right now we don’t have that much of a shortage of (coverage)...Right now we may choose to pay a stipend in the meantime for chief duties, just to make sure all schedules are covered and everything’s covered.”
Dougherty said they are looking to name someone as interim to take over responsibilities until a new chief can be hired, but she hasn’t approached the candidate for interim yet so she was not comfortable announcing her choice.
Dougherty said any residents who have concerns and would like to contact her can call city hall at 417-546-4763.
