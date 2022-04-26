Branson was presented with the 2022 Creative Community Award on Wednesday, April 20, during the Missouri Arts Council 2022 Awards Ceremony in Jefferson City.
Since 1983, the Missouri Arts Council and the State of Missouri have been honoring the state’s arts heroes, the people who make the arts happen. Including this year’s honorees, the awards have acclaimed 236 people, organizations, and communities throughout the state.
At the ceremony, which was held at the Governor’s Office Building, award recipients and attendees were welcomed by Missouri Arts Council Chair Sharon Beshore.
“I applaud all of you for all you have done and all of you are doing now and in the future to make the arts thrive in every corner of our state. Each of you play such an important role in making the arts thrive in Missouri. We know people want to love where they live,” Beshore said. “The arts are woven into the fabric of the places we call home. They play an instrumental role in strengthening the vitality of our state and creating communities where people want to live. Again, people want to love where they live and the arts make that possible. They help us transcend barriers and bring individuals, groups and communities together for conversation. It’s so important in the world we live in today.”
Beshore also addressed the ongoing return of the arts as people look toward a world post-pandemic.
“The good news is the arts are again bringing people and communities back together,” Beshore said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with live arts and going to museums and art exhibits and performances post pandemic. Again, it’s bringing us all back together.”
Before turning over the podium, Beshore paid tribute to the award recipients in the audience, which included honorees from both this year and last.
“Today’s arts award ceremony covers a broad range of accomplished artists and organizations and individuals who have contributed significantly to the arts. They have a shared passion and mission to support and encourage the arts in all of its varied forms,” Beshore said. “Each one is alike to the others. Because of the pandemic it prevented us from having the in-person ceremony last year for the 2021 honorees, so we have three of those here today. We’ll recognize those from 2021 as well as 2022 recipients.”
Missouri Arts Council Executive Director Michael Donovan also addressed those in attendance and shared a little history behind the awards presented by the organization each year.
“Since 1983 Missouri Arts Council has honored people through contributions to Missouri arts that produce lasting and profoundly positive effects on the cultural climate of our state in categories of Arts Education, Arts Organization, Creative Community, Individual Artist, Leadership in the Arts, and Philanthropy. Individuals, artists, organizations, businesses and communities in Missouri are eligible to be nominated for Missouri arts awards,” Donovan said. “Current council members, staff, election panels and their immediate families and past honorees are not eligible to receive an award. The total contribution or body of work of a nominee and the effect this effort produced on the cultural climate of the city, region or state of Missouri are the primary criteria utilized in the selection of the award recipients. An independent panel represented as a Missouri Arts Council community, including past honorees from all over the state select Missouri Arts Award recipients.”
Ahead of recognizing Branson with their award, Missouri Arts Council Vice Chair Executive Director Michael Donovan gave the audience some insight into why the city was the recipient of their 2022 Creative Community Award.
“Our next awardee is a southwestern Missouri city that since the 1960s has blossomed into a national tourism magnet center on theaters,” Donovan said. “Traditional Ozark art and especially music now boasting nearly 40 theaters, along nine miles east to west from the 1936 Historic Owen Theatre in downtown to the Silver Dollar City theme park outdoor amphitheater that each week presents more than 100 shows of country, pop, swing, rock, bluegrass, broadways and gospel music; plus magic, circus, comedy and drama.”
Accepting the award on behalf of Branson was Grand Country Music Hall Executive Producer and Branson Chamber and CVB Board of Directors Vice Chair Mike Patrick.
“Branson is honored to receive the Creative Community Award from the Missouri Arts Council. Creativity is the backbone of everything we do in our town,” Patrick said. “It’s not just our different genres on our stages, we also have many other amazing and creative things. We have water parks, aquariums, even the creativity scene in our theme park Silver Dollar City with the night time Pumpkins in the City and Christmas in Midtown.”
Patrick also shared how lucky Branson is to have some many hardworking and creative residents.
“I have to brag. Earlier this year TripAdvisor rated Branson the No. 3 trending destination in America and I think that says a lot for our creative community. While evolving, Branson has still maintained the family values, the excitement and entertainment that everyone comes to enjoy,” Patrick said. “The arts always create a better place and in Branson there is something for everyone. On behalf of all the members of our chamber of commerce and CVB and the friendly citizens of Ozark Mountain Country we thank you and we invite you to come visit.”
The other 2022 awards recipients included:
Arts Education—Building Futures, St. Louis
Arts Organization—Kansas City Public Theatre
Individual Artist—Carmen Sofia Dence, St. Louis
Leadership in the Arts—Jeffrey J. Bentley, Kansas City
Philanthropy—Kathie and Richard Winter, St. Louis
As the 2022 Creative Community Award recipient, the Missouri Arts Council are having a total of 10 road signs delivered to Branson. These signs will then be placed all along Branson’s many roadways to share with both residents and visitors alike the creative community spirit that lives within the city of Branson.
For additional information on these awards and the Missouri Arts Council visit missouriartscouncil.org.
