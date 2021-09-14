Fall is in the air and that means it is time for Branson’s annual Autumn Daze Festival.
Downtown Branson Betterment Association will host the 48th Annual Autumn Daze Festival this week. The festival will feature homemade crafts, foods, live entertainment and more. Artisans and crafters will exhibit their work in historic downtown Branson Thursday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept 18, according to the Explore Branson website.
The festival is a free event and will be open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to the Downtown Branson Betterment Association website, Autumn Daze will feature over 80 vendors and crafters, some from as far as Illinois and Tennessee. Booths will feature items from rugs, woodworks, gallsworks, jewelry, clothing, toys, soaps, and more. Some vendors will be demonstrating their crafts as well as selling their wares.
Attendees will also have a wide range of food available for their enjoyment including; Italian sausages, tacos, cheese steak subs, kettle corn, and pork rinds. The festival is welcoming a new food vendor ‘Fried What?’, who will be frying key lime pies, tacos, and an assortment of dessert.
Autumn Daze will also feature live music and performances. The line-up for all three days is as followed:
Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
- 9 to 10 a.m. DJ music
- 10:30 a.m. TBA
- 11 a.m. Michael Reed (Washboard guy from America’s Got Talent)
- 11:30 a.m. Sibella (singer, songwriter, dance)
- 12 p.m. LUNCH break
- 1 p.m. Mario & Moroko (rock)
- 1:30 p.m. Krista Meadows (classic rock, guitar)
- 2 p.m. Dalena Ditto (“The Country Evolution” at Little Opry Theatre)
- 2:30 p.m. Rabbit & Alice (skit Mad Haterz Eatery)
- 3 p.m. Robert Wachob (singer, songwriter)
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. TBA
Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
- 9 to 9:30 a.m. DJ Music
- 10 a.m. Patsy Cline & John Wayne (Ermal & Paula Williamson)
- 10:30 a.m. Derek Ventura presents Dancin’ in the Street Motown Revue (Branson Hot Hits Theatre)
- 11 a.m. Adler Davidson (Magic Show)
- 11:30 Dancing Queens/Jersey Boys cast from The King’s Castle Theatre
- 12 p.m. = LUNCH break
- 1 p.m. Steve Bruno Samuels (Gospel singer)
- 1:30 p.m. Beverly Lee Thomas from Jammin for Jesus
- 2 p.m. Darrell & Nemra Rhoden from Jammin for Jesus
- 2:30 p.m. Earney Lee Smith with a Salute to Veterans
- 3 p.m. Rose Wilcox (Patriotic singer)
- 3:30 p.m. Adam Webster with a John Lennon Tribute
- 4 p.m. Teresa Arth (rock)
- 4:30 p.m. Rock U School students
- 5 p.m. Staccato Show Choir (Branson Regional Arts Council)
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
- 9 a.m. DJ Music
- 9:30 a.m. Michelle Deck (Country)
- 10 a.m. Sonshine Dance troupe
- 10:30 a.m. Ozark Family YMCA Branson Ultimate Gymnastics
- 11 a.m. Tom Lovato Band & Friends
- 11:30 a.m. Dublin Tenors cast from The King’s Castle Theatre
- 12 p.m. LUNCH break
- 1p.m. Mark Aldred from Jukebox Live at Branson Star Theatre
- 1:30 p.m. David Brooks The Piano Man at Branson Star Theatre
- 2 p.m. Lance Smith – John Denver Tribute
- 2:30 p.m. Harmony Trio Melonie Barber, Babette Fogel and Aloha Post (Gospel)
- 3 p.m. EJ Sharp (50’s and 60’s)
- 3:30 p.m. Laura Kaye (50’s and 60’s)
Singer Michelle Deck, who will be performing Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m., said she enjoys performing at Autumn Daze and the atmosphere of the festival.
“This is my 5th year in a row (performing at Autumn Daze),” Michelle Deck said. “I always enjoy the opportunity to honor our veterans and Branson’s patriotic spirit. It’s a great mix of local homegrown crafters along with more well-known businesses. Always a great time!”
In addition to continuous entertainment and homespun wares, Autumn Daze will also feature a celebrity autograph booth and a downtown Branson sidewalk sale and more.
To keep guests and workers safe, each vendor will have hand sanitizer to use before and after touching the items, mask wearing and social distance spacing will be promoted, according to the website.
For more information visit downtownbranson.org.
