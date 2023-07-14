The Ralph Foster Museum at College of the Ozarks will host a guest lecture with Springfield native Jaynie Siman Chowning, daughter of music publisher Si Siman, on Friday, July 21.
The lecture will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and again, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Music Room at the museum.
Si Siman was a radio and television producer as well as a music publisher, among other talents. Chowning grew up in the music business because of her dad, who also spent time working with Ralph Foster, the museum’s namesake. She will speak about her time with her father, Ralph Foster and the Ozarks music scene.
Chowning and her husband Randle, who was one of the founding members of the Ozarks Mountain Daredevils, moved to Nashville in 1999 as he pursued a songwriting career. While there, she worked for RPM Management, an artist management company working mainly with Tim McGraw. At the company, owned by Chowning’s brother Scott Siman, she worked on charity requests for McGraw, a fan club for Billy Gilman, employee insurance and any number of other duties as they came up.
General admission for the lecture is required for attendance. Adult tickets are $8, senior and group rates are $6, veteran tickets are $5 and high school age students and under are free.
For more information, visit www.rfostermuseum.com.
