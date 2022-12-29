The Forsyth Police Department is making strides to build up their police force, after most officers resigned in October, and create a new image for the department.
At the Monday, Dec. 19, Aldermen meeting the Aldermen approved the hiring of Officer Jason Flowers and the promotion of Officer Michele Rackley to Sergeant.
Flowers, who previously worked for the Hollister Police Department and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, comes to the department with 13 years of law enforcement experience. One of Flowers’ qualifications which was brought up at the meeting was he is a field training officer.
“We are building our police department,” Forsyth Mayor Mayor Kelly Dougherty said during the meeting. “It (Flowers’ field training) will come in handy for the department.”
Rackley, the last stand out from the previous police department, has been holding down the department, with the assistance of the Taney County Sheriff’s Department according to Dougherty.
“Michele, obviously this is deserved,” Dougherty said. “You have stuck by us through all of this. I am in awe of that. We appreciate all of your hard work and everything you have done for us. We are happy to be promoting you to Sergeant.”
Both the hiring of Flowers and promotion of Rackley were unanimously approved by the Forsyth Board of Aldermen. Also on Dec. 19 the board approved the hiring of the new Chief of Police Pat Gray. See more on this story on bransontrilakesnews.com ‘Forsyth hires Pat Gray as new Police Chief’.
During the Monday, Nov. 21, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen unanimously voted to approve hiring a new officer, Christina Algya.
According to Dougherty the department just needs one more officer to complete its roster.
Other changes for the Police Department were approved at the Dec. 19 meeting. An updated police department policy and procedure manual was approved. Changes to the police uniform were discussed and approved. The Forsyth Police Department patch has also been redesigned and the new design, which features a lake and a bridge, was given enthusiastic words of approval from the Aldermen and Mayor.
