A local building company has been named Best of SWMO in two categories.
KDM Builders LLC, located in Branson West, is a family owned and operated business. KDM recently won the Best of SWMO Home Builder and Best of SWMO Customer Service.
“This company was created by close-knit families, who all share vast knowledge within the construction field, as well as deep ties to their community,” Co-Owner Bo Kuper told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “KDM Builders LLC’s goal is to provide nothing but an exceptional project process experience to all clients, subcontractors and suppliers. Our processes will always be built on professional and respectful communications, followed by high quality and reliable work within the field, and finished off with reasonable prices. At KDM Builders LLC, we understand that all of our potential success, both personal and professional, will be a direct result of the fruitful relationships that we are able to cultivate. We are adamant about always placing the utmost focus on integrity, quality and economical practices for all projects.”
Kuyper said KDM Builders’ mission is to just build structures, but build relationships.
“We place more focus on customer relationship building and management than the typical builder,” Kuyper said. “To us, building relationships is just as important within the process as the workmanship within the field.”
Kuyper said he and the other co-owners, Greg Dinger and Sherrie Kuyper, were thrilled to receive such an honor.
“It was a blessing to win two awards for the Best of SWMO,” Kuyper said. “We appreciate our amazing network that helps us grow and succeed each and every day, without everyone’s support and hard work on all of our projects and different ventures, we wouldn’t be able to find the success we have been blessed with.”
Kuyper said he and the team all work together to help provide the best service to their clients.
“I handle all of our marketing, advertising, social media platforms, and project contracts. I also assist with estimates, invoices, and project management. We (Sherrie, Greg, and I) have a great balance with our work dynamic, and we always play to each of our individual strong suits.”
For more information on KDM Builders LLC visit their office, located at Claybaugh Plaza in Branson West, by phone at 417-272-1536, or by visiting the KDM website at www.thekdmbuilders.com.
