School of the Ozarks Professor Abbey Vogt has been selected as the January Central Bank/KRZK Out of This World Teacher of the Month for January 2023. The Award is given to a teacher from Taney or Stone County who demonstrates excellence in the classroom, and has been nominated by their students or their peers.
Vogt has been a professor at School of the Ozarks for 11 years and a teacher for 24 years.
“I just enjoy teaching about history. It is ultimately God’s story and the fact that I get to help others learn and enjoy it is a blessing,” Vogt said.
Dean of School of the Ozarks Brad Dolloff said Vogt is a blessing to the school.
“I am so pleased that Dr. Abbey Vogt is being recognized with this honor,” Dolloff said. “She is an amazing teacher who truly cares for each of her students and finds a way to immerse them in history, enabling them to learn lessons from our past they can apply to our present and future. It is a blessing when others notice what an outstanding educator Dr. Vogt is!”
Nominations for the Out of This World Teacher Award are made on the Legends 106.3 website and evaluated by a panel of employees. The winner receives a basket of goodies and classroom materials from Central Bank, the primary sponsor.
VP and Marketing Director of Central Bank Brandi Beebe reflected on presenting the award.
“We are excited to present this award to Dr. Vogt, as this is the first one at School of the Ozarks,” Beebe said. “We love awarding all of our local teachers and recognizing them for their hard work with our future leaders. She is very much deserving of this award, and we sincerely appreciate her being impactful to our community! We encourage all students and faculty to nominate their favorite teachers to possibly have them join Dr. Vogt in the ranks of the Central Bank Out Of This World Teacher winners.”
Winners of the award receive a plaque to commemorate their title, vouchers to local businesses, and $75 to Teachers Pay Teachers for classroom supplies. Additionally, the winner is invited to be featured on The Upside Morning Show with Josh Clark to receive their prizes and allow the community to hear their story.
Vogt was featured on Jan. 25 and received her awards during the interview. Nominations for the award are made at www.legends1063.fm/promotions/out-of-this-world-teacher1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.