Summer of 2023 marked the 28th year College of the Ozarks has hosted a camp experience for children who might otherwise not be able to participate in such an activity.
Camp Lookout, a community outreach program hosted by the college, offers a free summer camp experience to children in Stone and Taney counties. The theme for summer of 2023 was “Solid as the Rock,” designed to remind attending campers of the importance of building a solid faith.
The camp is hosted on the College of the Ozarks campus and campgrounds and features an activities field, housing and playgrounds. This summer, 10 camp sessions were offered from May 30 through Aug. 3. Approximately 50 campers, ages 8 through 12, participated in Camp Lookout each week.
Camp Lookout Director and C of O Student Activities Director Caden Peterson, who experienced his first year at Camp Lookout this summer, said watching C of O students interact with campers was a great experience.
“The best part of camp this summer has been seeing these wonderful student workers have a blast with the campers and getting to share the love of Jesus with them,” Peterson said. “Jesus is the purpose. Jesus changes everything for us. He changed me from death to life, so my passion for camp is getting to share that message with this next generation. I love having fun and creating exciting activities for the campers to enjoy. We as a camp got to show Jesus during the fun because He created us with the ability to have fun. Jesus is in and through everything at camp.”
Camp Lookout Administrator and C of O Christian Ministries Community Service Coordinator Lori Simmons said the theme, “Solid as the Rock” points to the trustworthiness and steadfastness of God.
“Pointing campers to hope in Christ and a knowledge that He loves them and can be trusted is life changing,” Simmons said.
Together, Simmons and Peterson oversaw the camp, planning, training of the counselors, and implementation. Training for the camp included team-building activities, safety training, developing the teaching materials, and preparing the campground for the campers.
Children who participated in the camp were involved in a variety of activities including community service, water days and swimming. Additionally, the campers visited Silver Dollar City once a week to enjoy the experiences of the park. During the evening, worship sessions and devotions were integrated into the camp schedule.
Camp Counselor and Sophomore Family Studies and Social Studies Major Sasha Burch said counseling at Camp Lookout was a positive experience.
“You don’t know the kids, but you get to build a relationship with them,” Burch said. “One camper that I met was adopted and she thought because she was adopted, no one wanted to be friends with her. I was able to talk to her and tell her I have friends and I was adopted too.”
The activities at Camp Lookout were guided and supervised by a team of 40 counselors, all who are students at College of the Ozarks, who rotated shifts to spend time with the kids during the morning, afternoon and evening.
For more information about Camp Lookout and College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.