The Southern Missouri Arts Connection gallery will host a solo exhibit by artist and retired educator Robert Langford.
The exhibit titled ‘Weather, Texture and the Process of Time’ will open on Friday, Feb. 4 with an opening reception between 6 and 9 p.m. at the SMAC Gallery, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery from Feb. 4 to 26, according to a press release from SMAC.
The exhibit is one which blends time with a variety of elements and resources.
“I’m drawn to things that are fading out,” Langford said. “(It’s) a blend of the past with the present.”
Landford says he uses resources which “have outlived their usefulness.”
One piece in the exhibit will be the sculpture titled ‘Preening Crow’, which was created from sheet metal, wire, and wood. Another is the portrait on newsprint Larry from The Three Stooges.
Langford hopes each piece encourages viewer participants to reflect and experience the art, such as his work created about an orchard which has been surrounded by development in Northwest Arkansas. When examining the sawed off branches, the overgrown field, and transposed items, Langford encourages each person to “find meaning that is only your own.”
“Searching for the meaning (in art) is like looking at the clouds,” Langford said.
Other works by Langford include the mural wall at Fritz’s Adventure in Branson titled ‘Pipe Wall’, which is 124 feet of space painted like old pipes to capture the industrial design of the building. The Springfield Art Museum includes one of Langford’s works in their permanent collection, and his work has been included in other exhibits, including in St. Louis and Tennessee. Langford has also received many accolades from Watercolor USA and others.
Langford earned his B.A. in Art in 1981 and his K-12 Art Education Certification in 1982 from the University of Arkansas. He taught art in public schools from 1983 to 2018, including 11 years in Arkansas, followed by 24 years for Branson High School.
According to the release, the art of teaching influenced Langford’s work as a professional artist. After years of teaching the fundamentals and art history, he studied a broader base of art.
Langford retired from education in 2018. Since retiring, Langford has become a full-time artist, taking commissions for murals, portraits, artistic dining tables, and other projects. His work includes a variety of mediums: oil paint, watercolor, film photography, ink, hardwood, and other elements.
His work which mingles the past with the present can be found @artlangford on Instagram.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
