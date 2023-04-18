College of the Ozarks has installed a 40-foot sculpture named “The Empty Cross” at the campus entrance.
The sculpture was erected in time for Easter weekend. According to a press release, it serves as a symbol of the Christian faith upon which the college was founded; a reminder to all who enter and exit that Christ is the center of the campus. The public is invited to visit the campus and view the cross sculpture at any time.
College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson said “The Empty Cross” lives up to its name.
“The Empty Cross by artist Max Greiner, is aptly named – as Jesus is no longer there,” said Johnson. “He is risen and sits at the right hand of God. This symbol, placed at the entrance of campus, represents our deep Christian faith. It also serves as a reminder to those who live, work, and study on campus to view the world through the truth of Christ’s redemptive work at the cross.”
Vice President of Christian Ministries and Dean of the Chapel Justin Carswell reflected on the addition of the sculpture.
“The Christian commitment of College of the Ozarks is the soul of the college,” Carswell said. “The installation of ‘The Empty Cross’ will serve as a lens that tells that story for everyone who visits the campus, and a daily reminder for our students and employees. Hopefully it serves as an invitation to view our campus and the community through the lens of faith.”
Senior family studies major Esperanza Melendez reflected on the installation of “The Empty Cross” in her final semester at the college.
“My heart for this campus goes deep and wide,” Melendez said. “This community and atmosphere have pushed me beyond what I could imagine and has shown me more love than I expected from a college experience. My heart for campus is that it continues to let Christ be its very life and breath. I pray this campus community seeks Christ above all else and that the cross is another reminder of the grace extended to us each day!”
For more information about College of the Ozarks and Greiner’s sculpture, visit www.cofo.edu.
