Future business leaders from Reeds Spring High School brought home medals from state competition.
The Reeds Spring Future Business Leaders of America students earned seven medals at the FBLA State Leadership Conference, which was held on Sunday, April 16 through Tuesday, April 18, in Springfield, MO.
The following Reeds Spring students earned medals:
- Kaden Colman finished second in Computer Game Simulation.
- Evan Brandsma was third in Agribusiness
- Brandsma and Faith Jones earned third in Entrepreneurship.
- Jones and Rosalyn Williams finished sixth in Broadcast Journalism.
- Rylie Lacy placed eighth in publication design.
With their performance during the competition Colman, Brandsma, and Jones are eligible to compete at the national conference in Atlanta this summer.
Other RSHS students who competed were Matthew Maher in Spreadsheets, Spencer Todd and Marrin McKoy in International Business, Talon Lemoine in Political Science, and Evan Hefner in Digital Video Production and Personal Finance. Lacy also competed in Word Processing.
Reeds Spring FBLA Sponsor Ronda Plaster said she has enjoyed watching the students grow this year.
“I am extremely proud of this group of kids,” Plaster said. “It was so much fun watching this group prepare and lift each other up as they got ready to perform.”
More than 5,000 students representing nearly 400 chapters attended the Missouri FBLA Conference. FBLA’s mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.
