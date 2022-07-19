Chickens are back on the table for the Forsyth Aldermen and the residents of Forsyth after years of talks and rejections.
The question of backyard chickens, hens only, is being posed to the residents of Forsyth. Residents will find a one question survey on their water and sewer bill, which will be mailed out on July 29. “Do you support residents being allowed to have chickens? Yes or No.” Residents will mark their answer and return the answer with their payment. Also there will be discussions held at the Monday, Aug. 15, aldermen meeting for the public to speak for or against any potential changes.
At the Thursday, July 14, Forsyth City Council meeting the issue of poultry within city limits once again was brought to the attention of the aldermen and mayor. During the meeting, Ward II Alderman Dustin Krob said he had been reading through city ordinances in an effort to identify outdated materials. He came upon Section 225.020 which makes it illegal for “Dogs, cats, stock, poultry, or any other domestic animals,” to be loose in Shadowrock Park. The next sentence reads “Pets are permitted only when on leash.”
Krob pointed out this may be interpreted by some to read as poultry are considered pets. This brought back to light the change of Ordinance 114, Section 201.200 of the Forsyth Municipal Code, which states it is unlawful for any person to keep any rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guineas or other fowl, also horses, cattle, swine or other livestock on their property within the city limits of Forsyth. This ordinance has been challenged several times and changes to it to allow the ownership of backyard chickens have so far been rejected when brought before the board.
During the meeting, the aldermen and mayor discussed the logistics of a possible change including how to handle complaints about chickens. Krob told the board he had reached out to the city of Hollister and they have taken one complaint about chickens in all the time they’ve allowed their residents to have backyard fowl.
Resident Craig Smith, who volunteers his time to video Forsyth City Council meetings, stated his opposition to the city allowing chickens, citing the increased chances of predator wildlife in neighborhoods. He suggested if the city of Forsyth permits hens, they would need to revise their ordinance on hand guns so all of the predators coming for chickens could be shot.
“Nobody else raised concerns, with perhaps the exception of Alderman (Jack) Baker stating that the petition that was circulated in 2019 only reflected 100 or so residents in favor. I clarified that, because the petition was being walked for signatures in the heat of July, once the required number of signatures (if we were allowed the petition process, which as a Class 4 city we are not) was obtained, I quit getting any more,” Alderman Missi Hesketh told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I think the survey being sent out is a great opportunity for feedback. I hope the input received from that method will be considered alongside the survey on social media and past community conversations on the topic. And, of course, I hope the complete picture will reflect support for residents to responsibly provide for their families on their own land.”
Krob said he feels personal bias has led to the rejection of the proposed changes in the past.
“I feel it has been a long time coming for residents to have chickens. It has been brought up many times in the past, all being shot down based on personal bias, not the needs and wants of the community,” Krob said. “We are trying to move forward and listen to more of the residents’ wants and needs. There are current ordinances on the books stating that chickens are pets, and can be walked on a leash not longer than six feet, the same as a dog, cat or stock. There is also one that states no having chickens at all.
“We are hoping to clear up all this confusion and move forward with what the residents would like to do, in hopes they can be more self-sufficient for their families needs. With the school being allowed to have them, and they are creating a larger agriculture program it only makes sense that the city follows allowing more kids to benefit at home and at school, and through the community 4-H program. With much larger metropolitan areas, and the surrounding communities all allowing chickens in city limits, there really is no reason for Forsyth not to have them. People are asking for backyard chickens to be pets, (to be) taken care of just like your dog and cat would be. All ethical treatment of animals and pets will be followed. No one is asking for a large scale chicken farm. There is a huge difference between someone’s pets in their backyard, and a commercial operation.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the fight for allowing residents, within city limits, to own backyard chickens has been going on since 2017. During the April 13, 2017, aldermen meeting resident Brian Woltersdorf asked former Mayor Eddie Coleman and the 2017 Board of Aldermen to allow chickens in city limits. During the exchange, Coleman said “I can’t speak for these four (aldermen), but I’m saying ‘no.’ I was raised on a farm,” Coleman said. “I raised chickens. I love chickens. But the city is not a place to raise chickens.” The request was quickly denied.
The issue was once again brought back to light, at the June 17, 2019 meeting, when resident Missi Hesketh, who now sits on the board as Ward I Alderman, asked the board to allow chickens (hens) within city limits. Hesketh brought the issue before the board after her daughter, who attended Forsyth High School, brought baby chicks home from her Ag class. She brought a petition with over 100 signatures of residents for the allowance of backyard chickens with her.
Hesketh’s request was denied.
Last year, when the animal laboratory for the Forsyth School District’s agriculture department was approved by the aldermen the question of backyard chickens came up again. Hesketh wrote a letter to the mayor and aldermen asking them to look into changing the ordinance to allow residents the same rights as the school agriculture department.
During the Aug. 16 meeting, Mayor Kelly Dougherty said she would look into the matter and do some more research on it. Altis voiced her opposition to allowing chickens within city limits due to the chicken manure and the fear that the waste would spill over into neighboring yards. There was no vote, as there was no formal motion, and discussions on the issue were tabled.
Krob and Hesketh will be working together to draft an ordinance if the majority of residents voice in favor to allow residents of Forsyth to have backyard chickens (hens).
“The new ordinance would set limitations on the number of fowl, exclude roosters, establish minimum space required per, and establish a process that ensures those who make the investment in backyard fowl are considerate of their neighbors,” Hesketh said.
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
