The groundbreaking on a new building, which will help further the education of area students, took place in Reeds Spring on Friday, Jan. 27.
Gibson Technical Center will move its classes to the new Table Rock Career Center upon completion of the building. GTC, is currently located in the oldest building in the Reeds Spring School District, founded in 1974. While GTC is located in Reeds Spring, it focuses on career technical education and serves 11 school districts in Stone, Taney and Christian counties including: Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Crane, Galena, Forsyth, Hollister, Hurley, Reeds Spring, and Spokane.
The new Table Rock Career Center is a part of the strategic plan Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi and the strategic planning committee has been working toward since Hirschi was hired by the district.
“I think back to four years ago when I arrived and we brought together a strategic plan team,” Hirschi said. “It's just exciting to see what the power of a community can do. We're here because we had a community come together and were really determined to move forward as a district. We identified some of the best ways to prepare our kids for the future, to prepare them directly for the workforce. I want to just say how much we, as a school district, appreciate every individual that has been part of the strategic planning process that has given hours of their time to ensure that happens.”
The Table Rock Career Center is partially being funded by the tax issue, which was approved by the residents of Reeds Spring School District. The rest of the money needed for construction comes from state grants, including the $400,000 Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity Grant the school district received in November of 2022.
“In addition our community has shown significant support to this work by passing the bond issue to support the construction of this project,” Hirschi said. “I want to thank all of them for allowing this dream to actually come to fruition. As we break ground on this school today, we are building a new facility and a brighter future for our students, our community and our region.”
The new 70,000 square foot career center, 40,000 square feet bigger than the current center, was expected to cost around $25 million during the early planning stages, according to Hirschi. Due to inflation, the price tag now is expected to exceed $37 million. Hirschi said the need of the center is worth the cost to help students build toward their futures.
“This state of art facility is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our community, who have come together to make this dream a reality. A foundation of a career center has been the focus of the Reeds Spring School District since 1974. I salute those before us that have paved the way for our district to be the home location for this great work,” Hirschi said. “Today, we celebrate the beginning of construction of a new school that will provide students the opportunity to learn in a cutting edge innovative hands-on environment. This school will be a hub of career education, providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the 21st Century workforce. The school will feature state of the art classrooms, labs and workshops and will offer programs in the fields such as healthcare, EMT, computer technology, automotive and collision, welding, construction, marine marine repair, culinary arts, education and engineering. The additional 40,000 square feet will allow us to increase enrollment impacting even more students in our regional schools. This school will also provide students with the opportunity to engage in real world projects and internships, giving them the chance to apply what they have learned in the classroom to the real world. The school will be a beacon of hope for students in our region. Providing them with a pathway to a brighter future. It will also be a vital resource for businesses and industries in our area, helping to ensure that they have a skilled workforce to meet the demand of the 21st Century.”
Co-director of Gibson Technical Center Brian Moler said the new building will open up many new opportunities for the students and facility of the career center. Moler said the current building does not allow sufficient space for the needs of area students.
“We have buildings and programs that you can only access from certain outside areas,” Moler told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The new building is going to be great. It's going to be bigger but more compact. All our programs will be so easily accessible within the building versus what we have right now because the (current) building has been added on to a couple times. It is disjointed all over the place. We’ve had a 40% growth in enrollment in the last decade. We’re bursting at the seams.”
Moler said the current school has a waitlist for five of their programs. The new center will alleviate some of the waiting and give students a chance to gain a more comfortable work experience in labs.
“All the lab spaces are gonna be so much bigger. As we can purchase new equipment, the kids will have the chance to work with it and get work experience out of it. To be able to have that lab space to have the accessibility to equipment for the kids in those programs will be awesome,” Moler said. For example our current culinary arts program is a small kitchen with over 20 kids in it and they're just on top of each other trying to have a good cooking environment. It's just not feasible. Our instructor works wonders with what she does. Just think about how much better it will be in a facility that's three times the size of the kitchen we have right now. That's the same for all the programs, having space to help the students learn.”
The new center will help meet the growing demand for trade-related jobs, which Missouri Governor Mike Parson said is critical for the future goals of the state.
“Career and technical education is critical to our workforce development goals here in the State of Missouri,” Parson said when the school received the grant in November. “Every day the necessity for a post secondary degree, trade, or industry recognized credential is growing for good-paying jobs across the state, and we want to support Missourians as they seek to learn new skills, especially in our career and technical education programs.”
Hirschi said the center will help train a workforce and give students a leg up when going from a high school environment to a real life adulthood.
“Not that long ago it was thought college was the only route for students to make a high income,” Hirschi said. “Now we recognize that you can go directly to a career-course technical education. The demand for these types of positions that we offer in our career center are very high right now. These students gain knowledge and training to join a high income career without the need to attend college or it allows them to take the training toward their college goals.”
Moler said the goal of GTC and the goal of the new center will be to get the students a head start with the certification and training in technical careers.
“We’ve got kids walking out of this place at 18 years-old with credentials in hand to enter the industry right away,” Moler said. “It is getting people ready to just go into that workforce and train them while they're still in high school. It's preparing them for jobs, to be able to walk out right after high school and be earning great money.”
Moler said it also helps students who want to go to a more traditional secondary education by giving them a boost to their knowledge.
“A lot of our programs offer the benefits of helping students with college degrees,” Moler said. “So many pre-med students including my own daughter, who went through our CNA program over here, say what they learned here has taken them leaps and bounds in their college experience.”
For more information on the Table Rock Career Center visit www.rs-wolves.com.
