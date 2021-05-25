The Rogue Chef, which opened in July of 2020, is bringing a unique twist on common foods, prepared by two professionally trained chefs.
The restaurant, located at 2715 76 Country Blvd #104 in Branson, is open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jeff Woodward and Ondi Burns, owners and chefs at The Rogue Chef, both went through culinary school and have a passion for setting their food apart from the food chains in Branson.
“We like to take traditional and throw our own twist onto it, so that we’re not making things that you can get everywhere,” said Burns. “People are not always ready to step outside the box and try something new, in fear that it might not be good. So, that’s a pretty big challenge.”
The Rogue Chef serves a variety of foods including sandwiches, prime rib, and baked goods, such as muffins and cheesecakes, that are all prepared as chef specialties to make them unique.
“We have a few chef’s specialties that are dishes that Jeff and I have created of our own,” said Burns. “It’s things like our Reuben that’s a smoked corn beef, rather than a traditional roast corn beef. It’s a little different, it’s a different taste.”
According to Burns, the menu changes from time to time as they like to offer seasonal specialty dishes.
On Sundays, the restaurant is open for extended hours to serve all-day breakfast.
According to Burns, business has been a rollercoaster since opening in 2020.
“It’s been a rollercoaster. It’s been absolutely insane. One week it’s crazy packed in here and the next week it’s dead,” said Burns. “We are growing a local following. We have quite a few locals that are regulars that come in. People love the food when they come in.”
The Rogue Chef also caters to gluten free, dairy free, and vegans.
“We’re always willing to make something special,” said Burns. “When we cook from scratch, we can make those dishes, so that they can have them.”
Burns and Woodward are hopeful for the future that their business will continue to grow as more people visit Branson in the coming months.
“I would love for Branson to open back up, a lot more people traveling this summer, you know with the pandemic hopefully subsiding,” said Burns. “I hope that tourism picks back up, because that’s what keeps Branson going for the winter. I hope that this summer really puts us over the edge.”
For more information on menu items, visit their website https://theroguechef.com, or follow their Facebook page ‘The Rogue Chef in Branson.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.