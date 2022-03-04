The Reeds Spring School Foundation gave mini-grants to Reeds Spring School District staff to help fund projects and lessons for their classrooms.
In a February press release the foundation announced it awarded 18 Reeds Spring school educators mini-grants.
When applying for the grants the educators were asked to explain how their classrooms and lessons could be more enriching for students if they received funding. The foundation gave out nearly $6,000 in grant money to help enhance the education of the district’s students.
The foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success in the Reeds Spring School District by providing financial support for innovative educational projects in the following three areas; scholarships, student enrichment and unique classroom experiences.
Since its establishment in 2012 the Reeds Spring School Foundation has granted more than $500,000 in college scholarships to Reeds Spring graduates and funded over $38,000 in classroom mini-grants.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
