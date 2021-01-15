This week, the city of Branson named Andrew Zubrod its employee of the year.
According to a staff report presented during a Jan. 12 Board of Aldermen meeting, Alderman Larry Milton said the employee of the year is chosen by a committee from all the past year’s employees of the month. Zubrod was named employee of the month in February 2020.
“Andrew is always helpful, responsive, and courteous. City departments often ask a lot of him, sometimes interrupting him when he’s working on one issue to help correct another,” Milton said. “While it may be a stressful situation, he always remains calm, prioritizes requests, and follows through with a great attitude.”
Zubrod joined the aldermen in a Zoom call.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here at the city,” he said. “Thank you very much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.