Whether enjoying time off next to the pool or sweating away while working outside, it is important to take safety measures in the excessive summer heat.
Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt emphasized the importance of staying safe in the heat in his most recent safety briefing.
According to Schmidt, there are on average 700 heat-related deaths each year. About 40 children die yearly from having a heat stroke while in vehicles. Heat stroke is one of the leading causes of death in vehicles for children ages 14 and younger.
Schmidt said most heat related deaths can be prevented by practicing the following safety tips.
- Stay Hydrated. Schmidt said studies show the average person should drink a minimum of ¾ of a gallon of water a day.
- Avoid drinks containing sugar, caffeine and alcohol. They are not a good substitute for water.
- Plan around the heat. Try to plan your day so you are out of the heat during high temperature hours.
Schmidt said it’s important to understand some people are more vulnerable to others when it comes to excessive heat. Older adults, younger children, pregnant women and people with medical conditions should be checked on while in high temperatures.
The Centers for Disease Control additionally suggests wearing light weight and loose fitting clothing, pacing your activities in the heat, wearing sunscreen and knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses.
For more information and safety tips regarding safety in the heat, visit www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html.
