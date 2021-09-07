The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is opening the Ozarks Early Childhood Support Grant Program to reduce barriers for quality childcare.
In a press release from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the CFO recognizes the critical importance of helping parents maintain employment, which means helping get childcare.
The grant offers a total of $300,000 with up to $30,000 available per proposal. It is open to 501(c)3 non profit childcare centers serving kids ages six weeks to pre-K within the CFO’s service region, which includes 58 counties in Missouri outside of the Springfield Public Schools boundary. The grant program is also open to faith-based programs in the region.
There are a few guidelines and requirements childcare centers and programs must meet to apply for a grant. To be eligible for the grant programs must:
- serve at least 25% of families who are at or below the federal poverty line
- serve in a school district catchment area that has a 50% or greater free and reduced lunch rate.
According to the release, the funding for this program was awarded to the CFO by an anonymous funder interested in improving access to childcare.
Proposal applications can focus on a couple essential things to help working parents maintain quality childcare, such as subsidizing childcare costs for families as parents secure jobs, and to cover gaps in costs for families as they wait for approval from state subsidy programs. Proposals can also include increasing childcare staff through hiring new workers and/or raising wages to attract qualified childcare staff.
The deadline for the proposal applications is 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
CFO Board Chair Robin Morgan is the chair of the grant selection committee, which is composed of volunteers with expertise in the childcare field and a knowledge of the CFO’s work.
According to the release, Morgan agreed to serve as chair because of her interest in high-quality childcare options for working parents.
“Every child deserves a strong start in life,” Morgan said in the release. “The goal of this new grant opportunity is to prepare kids to succeed in school, support working parents and help childcare centers attract enough qualified staff members to provide high-quality programs.”
According to the CFO website, the organization’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in our region. The CFO has pursued this mission through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership since 1973. The organization connects passion to purpose.
In the early 1970s, a group of estate-planning attorneys learned of a sizable estate gift that left Springfield because there wasn’t a place here to accept a general gift for community betterment. Those 11 founders, supported by then-Springfield Mayor Jim Payne and businesswoman Anne Drummond, created the region’s first public charitable foundation in 1973, according to the website.
Today, the CFO is governed by community volunteers and run by a professional staff that serves a 58-county network of donors, affiliate foundations, nonprofit partners and professional advisors through more than 3,000 charitable funds.
For more information about the CFO visit www.cfozarks.org.
To access the online application portal visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.
