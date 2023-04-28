The Eastern Taney County Local Harvest Farmers Market, in Forsyth, will open for its seventh season in May.
The farmers market, which is located 11048 State Hwy 76, will be open every Saturday in the months of May through December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The opening Saturday will be May 6. The farmers market is a program from the Forsyth Senior Friendship Site Center, who owns the property the market is held at.
With more than 40 vendors scheduled to be at the market this year, Ambassador for the senior center board Glenda Hunt, who is the manager of the market, said the market is a great place to come out and support farmers and local entrepreneurs.
“Last year we averaged 25 vendors a week, every Saturday,” Hunt said. “This year, we’re over 40. We’ve got 15 under the pavilion, 11 inside and then I’m going to have all the outside vendors. Outside vendors will be bringing their own tents and canopies. I’m going to line them up right along the side of the walkway, so people can see two rows facing them as they come into the market area. That way nobody can miss them as they walk up.”
During the opening Saturday, the market has arranged for a special treat for those who come out.
“On opening day we are actually having the (Good Shepherd Ranch) Clydesdale Experience here,” Hunt said. It’s a business out of the Taneyville area. They sell and train Clydesdale horses. They are bringing their team of horses with their wagon. They’re going to give rides and they are going to also have a raffle, where you can buy a ticket and go in the drawing to be able to win one of their full Clydesdale Experiences. That’s where you go out there for the full day. You work with the horses and the horses are all very family friendly, you know, person friendly, whatever.”
According to the Good Shepherd Ranch website, the Clydesdale Experience is a chance to get up close and personal with Clydesdale horses, ride them and get a wagon ride.
“Come enjoy the beauty of the Ozarks mountains in a traditional wagon being pulled by beautiful Clydesdale horses in all their glory,” states the Good Shepherd Ranch website. “Come get Clydesdale hugs, love and see them do what they were bred to do. (Guests) will witness firsthand these magnificent creatures using their brawn and brains to get you around the Ozarks. Feel the power but gentleness of these beauties underneath you as you ride them. If you have never had the option to ride a Clydesdale, then we are the perfect spot for you and your family! Come ride a Clydesdale in our round corral! We can also lead any little ones around the round corral so they can enjoy a ride as well.”
The market is happy to offer this unique experience for locals through its partnership with Good Shepherd Ranch, Hunt said.
“So kind of cool that anybody wanted to come out and see in real life these beautiful horses can,” Hunt said. “That’s the thing people want to see: ginormous horses. These are friendly and you can get close to them. I don’t think that’s the case with these. If someone has been wanting to see Clydesdales in real life, this is their chance. You won’t be disappointed because the local Forsyth Harvest Farmers Market has got the Clydesdales coming.”
Hunt said those coming to the farmers market this season will not only get to see new vendors but will be able to buy from their favorite vendors from years past, as many are returning.
“We will have vendors with vegetables, baked goods. handmade jewelry, plants, flowers, homemade soaps, handmade bags, purses and bags and more,” Hunt said. “A lot of my vendors have been with me since the beginning or shortly after. We are like a family out here.”
Last year, the market got a much needed upgrade with the new pavilion, which offers more vendors and guests spots in the shade during the summer months.
“Last spring, we had a concrete pad out here but it was really old and broken up,” Hunt said. “We had everybody, you know, setting up right on the concrete with their canopies. Well, I called John (Stauffer) because I wanted to get a bid on getting new concrete and everything. He goes, ‘Well, let me do some checking around’. He called me less than a week later and he said, ‘I’ve talked to Carla (his wife) and we’re just going to donate the work. I said, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful’. He said they weren’t going to just do the concrete, no. He said, ‘We’re gonna build you a pavilion. We’re going to do the whole thing right.’ They started that in April of 2022 and it was ready opening day, the first Saturday of May. We are so grateful for them.”
Hunt said there is still time to become a vendor with homemade goods, produce, or craft items this season.
“We have lots of space and I will make room for new vendors,” Hunt said.
For more information visit the farmers markets Facebook page ‘ForsythMOFarmersMarket.’
