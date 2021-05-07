The Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre will be hosting a new pageant in Branson next month, called the Little Misses and Mister Pageant.
The pageant will be at the Branson Event Center, located at 4230 Gretna Rd., on June 5. The youngest groups will start at 10 a.m. and the oldest groups will begin at 5 p.m.
“We are holding the event for any young miss or mister – everyone is invited to participate from zero to 19 years of age,” said Miss Branson Executive Director Susan Stallcup.
According to Stallcup, Bob Nichols, with the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre , asked Stallcup to produce a pageant to find a talented, well-spoken representative to help promote the music industry in Branson.
The Little Misses and Mister Pageant is also designed to be a fundraiser for the Miss Branson and Miss Table Rock Lake scholarship fund.
“We are affiliated with the Miss Missouri and Miss America program,” said Stallcup. “We like to award anywhere from $250 to $1000 to our Miss Table Rock Lake.”
According to Stallcup, there is a $50 entry fee to enter for the chance of winning the title of Miss or Mister Branson, or a $75 entry fee for double the chance.
Miss and Mister Branson are the highest scoring title, and the person with the highest score will be crowned Miss or Mister Branson. Or, if entered for both titles, they will be entered in the group for Miss and Mister Table Rock Lake.
The pageant is open to the public with an admission fee of $10 per person or $5 for school age children. All proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.
For more information, contact missbransondirector@gmail.com, or check out ‘Miss Branson and Miss Table Rock Lake Scholarship Pageant’ and ‘Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre’ on Facebook.
