The Forsyth Police Department received a grant to help purchase new radar units.
The grant came through The American Rescue Plan Act for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Plan Peace Officers Grant, according to Forsyth Police Chief Pat Gray. The grant is a 50/50 grant meaning the grant covers 50% of the expected purchase and the City of Forsyth matches that grant amount.
“We have marked the grant money to purchase new radar units for our patrol cars, as ours are outdated and some (are) not functioning,” Gray told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This grant was applied for by the police department with the intention of replacing that equipment because we understood the funds were not likely available completely through our budget.”
Gray said grants like this help equip officers with needed items without putting a strain on the department’s budget.
“By getting a matching grant it has obviously eased that burden on the city and the citizens,” Gray said. “This equipment will better equip officers in traffic enforcement, which studies show reduce the chances of serious accidents.”
Gray said with the rising cost of equipment and inflation across the board, grants are a staple to help small towns keep their first responders equipment up to date.
“Grant applications have become a staple in small town policing in today’s economy,” Gray said. “With the rise in the cost of living and inflation across the board, these grants make new equipment purchases possible when they may not have been otherwise. This purchase along with a few other updates is part of the Five-Year Plan.”
The Forsyth Police Department also recently received a donation from the Branson Veterans of America #913.
“The Forsyth Police Department would like to thank the Branson Veterans of America #913 for the generous donation of funds to purchase new officer safety equipment,” states a Forsyth Missouri Police Department Facebook post. “This equipment will be used to better serve the citizens of Forsyth and Taney County during the course of our law enforcement duties. The generosity of this group is amazing to say the least.”
For more information visit forsythmo.gov/police-department.
