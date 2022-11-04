The Missouri VFW Surgeon, Quincy Myrick, attended and spoke at the VFW Post 1667 banquet on Friday, Oct. 21, in Branson.
Myrick discussed the state of Missouri’s veteran homes and VA Hospitals with the Branson Tri-Lakes News before the banquet began.
“As Surgeon, my job is to go to every Missouri veterans home, there’s seven of those, and every VA hospital,” Myrick said. “I tour the facility, talk with the veterans, and talk with the administrators to see how our veterans are being treated. If there’s any problems I bring those out in the open.
I become the voice of the Missouri veterans in the homes I tour.”
Myrick, who became surgeon this summer, has done something extraordinary by already visiting each and every facility in Missouri. The surgeon has a year to complete their tour but Myrick didn’t want to waste any time getting into it.
“Since COVID hit I’m the first person to be able to get in every facility. Most of these facilities haven’t been visited in two years,” Myrick said. “I’ve only been in office since June. I’m done with the tour and was able to give my report during the October meeting we had just had.”
Myrick said she found the homes in good order and delivered her findings in her report.
“I write a report on every home. Every facility has a report that (includes) how many beds are there, how many openings? How many are on the waiting list? What’s the challenges? Do they need help?” Myrick said. “I include what I’ve done. It was good because I was able to report what they needed from us. Sometimes it is the small things they need. Every VA Hospital has a small nursing home area, you know, housing like 30 people and a lot of them said our patients would love to get thinking of you cards. So I called the District Commander and they started sending cards.”
Myrick said she found all of the facilities she toured in good condition.
“The Missouri veterans homes, as I started touring, I’m thinking ‘God, I wish when my stepdad had been in this nursing home. I wish he had been a veteran.’ Because they’re so nice. They’re so different in the private sector. The staff at these locations show respect to the veterans and truly care for them,” Myrick said.
“There were a couple concerns but when I talked to the director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, they were aware of them. They have a handle on it and are dealing with them. It didn’t take them by surprise.”
One aspect which Myrick found in need was waiting lists due to staff shortages.
“The other thing I really appreciate during my touring, was how the homes are handling staff shortage. Like every place there’s staff shortages. Everywhere has them. So the veterans’ homes have them too,” Myrick said. “Instead of just going ahead and putting more veterans in, they still keep the same staff resident ratio. So the patient to nurse ratio or aid ratio, they keep that the same. There are some empty beds. There is a little bit of waiting, not much, a little bit of a waiting line, but it’s because they still respect the ratio so our veterans still get the care that they earned and deserve.”
Myrick said though she wishes there wasn’t a wait for veterans, she is also grateful the level of care has remained constant.
“The level of care is not changing. Our veterans are still getting the care they earned through service to our country,” Myrick said.
Veterans homes are finding it difficult competing with the private sector for new hires, Myrick said.
“I mean every place is trying to hire and the sad part is, I’m gonna go into this because I’m the surgeon right now, but the private sector can sit there and offer more. I just heard them on the radio coming down here. $5,000 sign on bonus,” Myrick said. “The Missouri Veterans Commission can’t do that. We don’t have the money. We just earlier this year gave some raises to take staff up to what the private sector was getting. But we can’t do the bonuses. We can’t do the signing bonuses. So we’re struggling just like everyone else.”
Myrick said as Surgeon her job is to check on the homes but as a veteran and member of the VFW her mission is to continue to work with the VFW to ensure veterans are taken care of by our country.
“I’ve been a post commander, I’ve been a district commander. I’m in the position I’m in now as the first step toward being a Department State Commander. I tell people we need numbers, and not just those who can be real active right now. Our strength also is in our numbers,” Myrick said. “For our congressional strength we need numbers. That’s how we get Congress to listen to us. So simply say to Congress, ‘We are one and a half million members, and we vote and we vote for veterans benefits so we need you to vote for them.’ We vote for the veterans so they listen to us and so even if you have a young Iraq or Afghanistan veteran, who can’t really come and be active and do everything with the post, at least we have their number to get things done. And when they’re ready, we’re still gonna be here. We’re going to remain relevant for our veterans, which is just so important.”
Myrick said the VFW has been instrumental in helping pass veteran related bills aimed to make the lives of those who served better.
“That’s how the VFW started in the first place, was to fight for veterans rights. It didn’t start by being a club or being the voice of democracy. It started fighting for veterans rights,” Myrick said. “That’s how we first started and so we keep that up. I mean, we are almost solely responsible for the GI Bill. Recently, it’s now the Forever GI Bill. So yeah, this is what we do. I wish you could have been to some of the rallies for the Honoring Our Pact Act 2022, which is helping veterans (who) have been affected by burn pits. Not just in Iraq and Afghanistan, but also it also goes down to Vietnam because they had burn pits there too. So this pact will honor the benefits of every veteran who’s been affected by the burn pits and has respiratory problems because of them.”
A big concern for the VFW currently, according to Myrick, is the fact retirement pay is being cut due to disability benefits.
“We are trying to get Congress to stop offsetting retirement pay because of disability pay. They’re two different animals. If you serve your 20 years in the military, there’s your retirement pay, but you shouldn’t get offset because of disability,” Myrick said. “The offset isn’t dollar for dollar but it is offset. The money you earned is your pension, retirement, your retirement. It shouldn’t be offset. That’s one of the motivations for people to become career military. Just because you get disabled, let’s face it a lot of veterans are disabled because of things that they went through in the service of this country, you still earned that retirement.”
Myrick said veterans can help themselves by joining an organization, the VFW, whose voice is loud in Congress.
For more information on the VFW contact VFW 1667 Post Commander Rick Clowers at 417-213-1534 or by email at vfw1667@Yahoo.com.
