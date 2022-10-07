College of the Ozarks is inviting the community to the inauguration ceremony for the installation of its 17th President, Brad Johnson on Thursday, Oct. 13, on the C of O campus.
The inauguration, which will be in the Howell W. Keeter Gymnasium at 100 Opportunity Ave. in Point lookout, will take place at 2 p.m. and is free to the public.
“We look forward to welcoming our community to this historic event,” Public Relations Director Valorie Coleman said. “What a special opportunity to share with our friends from Ozark Mountain Country and beyond. Seating is limited. Register soon, so we can celebrate this meaningful milestone together.”
College of the Ozarks has not held an inauguration ceremony in more than 40 years. To help commemorate this special event, delegates from around the country have been invited to attend. Speakers representing the students, staff, faculty, workstations, alumni, and School of the Ozarks will extend a special greeting to Johnson.
“Laura and I are grateful to God for this wonderful opportunity and are delighted to join the C of O family and roll up our sleeves at Hard Work U.,” Johnson said. “We fell in love with College of the Ozarks from our very first visit. The College and community have welcomed our entire family with open arms, and we look forward to building upon the strong foundation laid by the leaders who have gone before us. We are deeply committed to the values and mission that have made the College what it is today. Great days are ahead as we continue to develop citizens of Christlike character who are well-educated, hardworking, and patriotic.”
Former president of 34 years Jerry C. Davis, will give the chancellor’s charge and assist in presenting the presidential medallion. The College of the Ozarks Choir will perform the national anthem and a special song titled, “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name.”
“The C of O Board of Trustees welcomes Dr. and Mrs. Brad Johnson to Hard Work U.,” Chairman of the Board Shawn McKenzie said. “As president, we know Dr. Johnson will continue to carry out the important mission of College of the Ozarks.”
Additional friends of the college, including pro-life activist Dr. Alveda King and former Attorney General John Ashcroft, will give special greetings as part of the ceremony.
The college’s Board of Trustees announced Johnson as the new leader of the institution last spring. His term began June 1, 2022. Johnson served from 2012 to 2022 as the vice president for institutional advancement at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri and also served as interim president at the institution. In this role, he worked with the board to revise key institutional policies, engaged the board in discussion with the faculty of SBU, facilitated board training and restructuring, launched four new academic programs including agriculture, cybersecurity management, and global education for both elementary and middle school levels, developed a variety of new partnerships, and managed day-to-day operations of this multi-site institution.
Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Baylor University in 1993. In 1996, he earned two master’s degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas: one in religious education and one in marriage and family counseling. He completed his Doctor of Education degree at Baylor University in 2005, with a focus on higher education administration.
His wife, Laura Lacey Johnson, is a commissioned fellow for the Colson Center for Christian worldview and shares her messages on Christian radio stations and social media outlets. She is a graduate of Howard Payne University and earned a Master of Arts in communication from Abilene Christian University. She worked as a radio personality and television news reporter in Texas. Dr. and Mrs. Johnson have two children, Evan and Elle.
Those interested may register via www.cofo.edu/pbjPUBLIC.
