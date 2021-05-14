At the May 4 Branson Planning Commission meeting, the commission discussed yet another round of amendments in regards to overnight parking at theaters.
This round of amendments was to Chapter 94 - Zoning, articles I and IV, of Branson’s Municipal Code.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, during the March 2 meeting, amendments were unanimously recommended for approval to the board of aldermen under the condition that staff would review the amendments at the end of one year. However, during the March 23 aldermen meeting, Alderwoman Julia King shared concerns brought to her attention by Bob Nichols on behalf of the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theaters (BAAMT). As a result, the request was postponed to a date not to exceed May 25, 2021 so staff could refine it. Given the Planning Commission’s involvement and provided direction of this request, staff has brought it back for their discussion and consideration of BAAMT’s requested modifications.
“There was a study done by the chamber of commerce with a company from England, called Sound Diplomacy. They checked out our music and our theater industry here locally, and they made about 15 recommendations to the city that would support and grow our live show and our music industry. Which I think we can all accept is pretty vital to a healthy tourism economy here in Branson,” said Commissioner and BAAMT President Bob Nichols.
“I was contacted by a couple of members of our city administration, a couple elected officials, and also our tax entity that collects tourism taxes from what the city collects; and they asked us to assemble a group of stakeholders that could respond to this study, and with support of the city, could accomplish those goals and recommendations. Since August we’ve formed a 501c non-profit organization, which is made up of music and theater and show stakeholders; basically the people who pay the bills, keep the lights turned on, are responsible for taxes, etc. We’re working to take control of our industry and push it forward into the future for the benefits of our members, and also our whole community.”
Based on the aldermen’s direction to be less restrictive on this topic, staff is now requesting the following changes to Chapter 94:
- Create a definition for motor home and copy the definition for recreational motor vehicle from Chapter 86;
- Create use standards to allow overnight parking of a recreational motor vehicle or motor home within a theater property;
- Up to two recreational motor vehicles or motor homes allowed as a permitted use; more than two shall require approval of a special use permit;
- Must be parked within an approved off-street parking area, and to the rear or side of the primary structure.
The suggestions have changed the number of recreational motor vehicles from one to two. As well as, taken away the line that limits these occurrences to three occurrences per year and seven days maximum per occurrence.
More than two recreational motor vehicles may be permitted to park overnight at a theater once approved for a special use permit.
In addition to the above changes, modifications will also be necessary to Chapter 86.
In addition to these changes, another amendment was recommended, by Nichols, during the meeting to add more specifics as to who owns the recreational motor vehicles to keep everyday people from parking/living in theater parking lots.
“What I would recommend to accomplish the goals I am hearing, I would ask that somebody make a motion to amend roman numeral two, which shall read ‘Shall be owned or operated by the performer, entertainer, or act performing at the theater.’ What that does, is that encompasses any possible permutation of a stage act that is performing at the theater and makes sure that act, that performer, or that entertainer is tied to those recreational motor vehicles,” said Branson City Attorney Chris Lebeck.
“Again, by using the term ‘act’ we are also encompassing the situation where one of those motor coaches may be the backup band, as you will. I think that covers all our bases, it uses plain English so that there’s no additional definitions that need to be added into code.”
This additional amendment was passed unanimously.
The following is background information to help provide better understanding of these amendments:
According to the report, within Branson’s Municipal Code, recreational vehicles are mentioned in Chapters 38 - Environment, 86 - Traffic and Vehicles, and 94 - Zoning. While Chapter 38 provides regulations for their use in floodplain areas, and Chapter 94 allows for their use in campgrounds and vehicle parks, it is within Chapter 86 where their use is only allowed within the parking lot of a business during hours of operation, or overnight within an establishment designated for camping. No past requests had been made to creatively challenge the city’s regulations pertaining to this topic until last year.
During the November 3, 2020 Planning Commission meeting, staff provided background and research on this topic, as well as some consideration for potential regulations. Along with further direction, staff was asked to reach out to the local theaters to gather their input. As a result, an 11-question survey was created and distributed to the 35 area theaters on December 9, 2020. After approximately two weeks, staff had received 14 responses which were then presented to the Planning Commission during their January 5, 2021 meeting.
This agenda item, from the May 4 meeting, will be brought before the Branson Board of Aldermen at a later date for approval.
Visit bransonmo.gov; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click on ‘Agendas & Minutes’ to view the complete staff report. Or click on the ‘Live Stream’ option to view the May 4 meeting.
