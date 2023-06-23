Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt recently shared his most recent safety briefing, which covers traveling on wet roadways.
According to the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, nearly 5,700 people are killed and more than 544,700 people are injured in crashes on wet pavement annually. Of those, 3,400 people are killed and over 357,300 people are injured in crashes during rainfall.
Schmidt said roadways can be hazardous, and it is very important for drivers to use caution when driving on them.
“Roadways can be most treacherous when they first become wet because water on the road mixes with dirt, oil, and debris that has yet to be washed away,” Schmidt said. “One may think that because the roads aren’t very wet, they shouldn’t be slippery, which is incorrect. Heavy rainfall can restrict visibility, which can prolong stopping distances.”
Schmit offered some tips for driving on wet pavement or in rain:
If you must drive in the rain, try to time your travels so that you are not caught out when the rain is at its worst.
If you find yourself in heavy rain unexpectedly, find a place to stop until the weather improves.
Tire conditions can be the single most important piece of the puzzle when driving on wet roadways. Tires should be checked regularly to ensure they have proper tread depth and are undamaged.
Windshield wipers are also very important. One should ensure that their wiper blades are in good condition, so they work as designed.
Make sure your vehicle’s braking system is checked regularly to ensure it is working properly.
Make sure your vehicle’s windshield is clean and free of debris. It’s hard enough to see through the windshield during rainy conditions, and it is irresponsible to hamper your visibility further because you failed to clean it.
When driving in rainy conditions one must have one’s headlights on. This rule is the law in Missouri, and it helps others see you.
Make sure your traveling distances from others are increased and your traveling speeds are decreased during rainy weather. It stands to reason if the roadway is slick, it will take longer for you to stop when you need to.
Take extra precautions when driving over low-water crossings. Every year, people die needlessly because they are in a hurry or just don’t understand the power of water. Six inches of water can cause a loss of control, and a foot of water at a crossing can float a passenger vehicle. When encountering water over a crossing, take the extra time to take an alternate route.
